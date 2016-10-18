Mum of UFO 'expert' suspects he was 'sacrificed by Satanists' in Poland

The mother of a UFO expert who sent her a warning text only days before his suspicious death in Poland suspects he could have been sacrificed by Satanists.

UFO 'expert' found dead days after texting mum: 'If anything happens to me, investigate'

Max Spiers, 39, was found dead on a couch, where he had gone to give a talk about conspiracy theories and UFOs in July, according to The Sun.

The father of two was ruled to have died of natural causes, however his mother claims there was no post-mortem examination carried out on his body in Poland.

A post-mortem was later conducted carried out by a pathologist in east Kent.

Days before this Spiers sent his mother a text message which read: ‘Your boy's in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate’.



Vanessa Bates, 63, is now seeking the truth about her son’s death, suspecting he could have been sacrificed by ring of Polish Satanists.

Ms Bates told Daily Mail she felt her son could have been poisoned by occultists who he had come into contact with during his paranormal research.

In the days before he died Spiers was filmed slurring his speech and struggling to put sentences together.

His mother believes this was evidence of him being drugged.

She claimed she heard “satanic rituals” being carried out over her son’s body, while she spoke with his housemate on the phone.

“There were strange suggestions of things that should be done like put milk by this side and get garlic and put flowers and put vinegar and very weird goings on,” she told The Mail.

“I could hear it being said. It sounded like rituals going on. Some sort of satanic rituals.

“I think Max had been digging in some dark places and I fear that somebody wanted him dead,” she said.

She claimed she was sent a “threatening” book on Satan worship by a Polish woman that her son was reportedly staying with before he died.

The same woman also allegedly sent her a photograph of her son with a head wound and another of him in a coffin.

Spiers had launched investigations into UFOs and government cover-ups, which his mother believes could have made him enemies who wanted him dead.

"He was making a name for himself in the world of conspiracy theorists and had been invited to speak at a conference in Poland in July,” Ms Bates said.

“He was staying with a woman who he had not known for long and she told me how she found him dead on the sofa.

Spiers had made a career of investigating UFOs and alleged cover-ups, he had become known for probing into the lives of well-known political figures, business people and artists.

Conspiracy theories have long questioned whether UFO chasers who get too close to the truth are killed.

Spiers’ mother also accepted this theory.

"Max was a very fit man who was in good health and yet he apparently just died suddenly on a sofa,” she said.

She said she had been refused her requests to see paperwork on her son’s death, because she didn’t have “written permission”.