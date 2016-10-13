An innocent Australian man facing life in a Philippine prison has been exonerated on the eve of his trial following the emergence of a crucial piece of CCTV footage.

‘Complete set up’: CCTV saves Aussie from life in prison

A content Damian Berg had been living and working in Manila with his pregnant girlfriend Marvie, when a knock on his hotel door turned his life upside down on June 21.

"Five or six guys came busting in, Filipino guys with drawn firearms," he told the ABC's 7.30.

"I was told to shut up, not to say anything. And you do, 'cause they've got the guns, you've got no choice."

Initially under the impression that he was he was being robbed, things escalated quickly when Mr Berg was escorted from his hotel into a backstreet where he was formally

arrested for possessing 50 ecstasy pills, large quantities of cash and trying to sell drugs to an undercover police officer.

The timing could not have been worse, as newly elected Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte kept his campaign promise that he would wage war on drug dealers, publicly threatening offenders with execution-style murders.

"It was the worst time to be accused of such charges," Mr Berg said.

"Obviously I thought that, regardless of my innocence, I wouldn't be freed."

With his penalty set to be anything but lenient, Mr Berg said his only chance of freedom was to locate the CCTV footage, proving that he was abducted and destroying the credibility of his accusers.

"I told Marvie the first day that she came to the police barracks, 'You need to get that CCTV footage because this is all lies, it's the only thing that's going to prove my innocence'," he said.

The footage was eventually subpoenaed and presented to the court, where Mr Berg’s story was confirmed leading to his acquittal on September 15.

Mr Berg said he suspected that Marvie's former partner had been the one to set him up.

The expecting father is now back in Australia with his girlfriend.

