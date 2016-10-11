'Lil ugly dude': Fast food giant reduces teen to tears

News

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 /

A US teenager was reduced to tears after a fast food cashier wrote ‘Lil Ugly Dude’ on his receipt.

Quenterus Brown, 15, ordered his chicken nuggets at the Alabama Wendy’s on Monday (local time), but was left running into his mother’s arms after the cashier left the crude nickname instead of asking for his actual name, as is procedure.

“It hurt my feelings, it made me cry I was embarrassed and I felt bad,” Brown told wkrg.

It's unknown what the fate of the Wendy's cashier was. Photo: Facebook

His furious mother, Teneshia Bush took to Facebook with a copy of the receipt, slamming the fast food giant.

“My child was so embarrassed and upset he said the whole store was laughing at him including the manager,” she said.

"He went inside to place his order, instead of the cashier being courtesy (sic) and ask my son what's his name to put on his ticket she took it upon herself to put on the bottom of his receipt Lil Ugly Dude."

“My ghetto side was telling me to go back up there and let them have it. But I rather do it the right way.”

Facebook users were left furious after Ms Bush shared the receipt.

After Ms Bush’s post received more than 2,000 shares, Wendy’s director of management Ed Sheffield was forced to issue a statement.

“Wendy’s has been a part of this community for many years, and we were certainly disappointed to learn that one of our employees treated a guest in such a rude manner,” he stated.

‘We take this seriously, and we no longer employ this individual. When we learned of the incident, we immediately contacted the guest. We apologized to the young man and his mother and look forward to welcoming them back to Wendy’s again.’

