Stabbed in shallow grave: Schoolgirls arrested over botched murder

Four young girls have been arrested in Brazil after disturbing mobile phone footage emerged of them torturing a fellow student and dragging her into a shallow grave.

Stabbed in shallow grave: Schoolgirls arrested for botched murder

The 14-year-old victim was lured to the garden of the house, in Trindade Brazi, under the premise that a party was taking place.

When she arrived, the four attackers tied her hands and feet together, dragged her to a shallow grave and spent the next four hours assaulting her with a wooden stick and makeshift machete.

“They called me round to their house and when I arrived, they began to hit me,” the young victim said.

“They tied me up and showed me where I was going to be buried.

“Then they stabbed me and put me in the hole in the ground. I thought I was going to die there.”

It was only when the attackers, aged between 13 and 16, went to wash the blood off their hands that the victim was able to escape.

She allegedly sought out help from locals who notified police.

Trindade police chief Renata Viera said all of the girls went to the same school and one of them had known the victim for at least 10 years.

“The youngsters we arrested said the victim started seeing that boy. Jealousy is the main motive behind what happened.

The four girls pictured in the footage face charges on crimes of torture and attempted homicide, however they are likely to be sentenced to three years in a young offenders' institution if they are convicted.

