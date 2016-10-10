Wheelchair-bound man climbs through window, steals TV and floods apartment in 'act of revenge'

A one-legged, wheelchair-bound man has been jailed after he climbed through the window of his landlord's home before stealing a television and flooding the apartment.

Michael Flanagan, from Stockton, UK, was caught on security camera smashing the window of the flat before climbing through and pulling his wheelchair in after him.

The 44-year-old stole a television and disconnected the washing machine hose before he left, flooding the flat.

He appeared in Teeside Crown Court on Friday where his lawyer claimed the crime was a retaliation against his landlord who apparently owed his client money.

Flanagan admitted to the robbery and was sentenced to two years and two months jail time.

He was also sentenced for an unrelated fraud charge.

The court heard Flanagan had had a difficult childhood and had lost his leg due to a heroin addiction.

