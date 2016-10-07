News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Crash investigators confirm Mauritius debris came from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

AAP /

Australian air crash investigators have confirmed an aircraft part found washed ashore the island of Mauritius came from missing flight MH370.

3007_0530_NAT_mh370
0:37

Plane wreckage could be flight MH370
0324_1800_vic_plane
1:34

Pilot has lucky escape after plane crash in Yarra Valley
0324_sun_flight
3:44

Historic QANTAS flight
Pets on jets: luxury travel agency pampers pooches in Hong Kong
1:22

Pets on jets: luxury travel agency pampers pooches in Hong Kong
A luxury travel agency for pampered pooches in Hong Kong
1:26

A luxury travel agency for pampered pooches in Hong Kong
Passenger Records Southwest Plane Attempting to Land in Strong Winds at Reagan Airport
0:25

Passenger Records Southwest Plane Attempting to Land in Strong Winds at Reagan Airport
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
Hundreds of Flights Cancelled as Snowstorm Hits Hokkaido
0:23

Hundreds of Flights Cancelled as Snowstorm Hits Hokkaido
Watch the world's largest plane hit 46MPH in latest taxi tests
0:53

Watch the world's largest plane hit 46MPH in latest taxi tests
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
Missing plane's tail section may have been found: Officials
0:44

Missing plane's tail section may have been found: Officials
 

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the item found in May was a trailing edge splice strap from a Boeing 777 left outboard flap.

A work order number on the part confirmed it was from the Malaysia Airlines plane, which disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.


Despite an extensive search of the Southern Ocean, the aircraft wreckage has not been found.

But a number of parts that have washed up on Indian Ocean islands have been identified as coming from MH370.

ustralian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), staff examine a piece of aircraft debris at their laboratory in Canberra, Australia, July. 20, 2016. The flap was found in June by residents on Pemba Island off the coast of Tanzania. Photo: AAP

In mid-September, the ATSB confirmed a piece of wreckage discovered on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, was from MH370.

The latest piece was collected by a member of the Malayisan MH370 investigation team and delivered to the ATSB for identification.

Back To Top