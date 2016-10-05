‘Miracle’ two-headed baby born in India dies after being taken from hospital

A "miracle" baby boy born with two heads has died after being taken from the hospital by his parents.

Despite the hospitals strong advice, the young couple elected to take their baby home. Complications arose and he died not long after.

The 2.5kg baby boy was born on Monday morning to his 20-year-old mother at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in a "healthy state", according to assistant professor of paediatric medicine Dr Jaiprakash Narayan.

“The mother completed her pregnancy full-term and was doing well post surgery but the baby suffered breathing issues," he said.

“An operation is possible in some cases of conjoined twins but here it was nearly impossible.

“Despite having two pairs of all of their internal organs they were all trapped in one body, with only one pair of arms and legs. You cannot separate such children.”

Against the hospital's strong advice, the young couple elected to take their baby home but just 32 hours after his birth, complications arose and the little boy died.

"It was the couple's first child, which probably explains why they didn't see a doctor during the pregnancy and take extra precautions," Dr Jaiprakash said