Trump-supporter shocks sign-stealing neighbour into submission

Love thy neighbour... unless they try and steal your Donald Trump yard signs.

One Anti-Trump campaigner was left in shock after his prank backfired.

Donald Trump’s candidacy for US president has shocked much of the world in recent months, perhaps no body more so than one sign-stealing neighbour.

Fed up with people stealing his yard signs supporting the Republican nominee, one American homeowner took matters into his own hands.

"After months of theft and vandalism, I've had enough," he wrote alongside a video on Facebook.

His anti-Trump campaigning neighbour could be seen surveying his lawn, jogging past once and returning moments later to steal the ‘Vote Trump’ yard sign.

What the vandal had not anticipated was an electrical current attached to the small sign and an adjacent camera to capture the shocked reaction.

Concealed in a blue hoodie, the offender turned victim could be seen jumping and shaking his hand the moment he grabs the electrified sign.

Perhaps the biggest shock was yet to be delivered though, the Trump supporting homeowner posted the video to Facebook, revealing the fate of his neighbour alongside a familiar slogan.

“My neighbour was charged with trespassing. Make America Great Again."

Earlier this month another Trump supporter in Washington state told a radio station he had taken similar steps to protect his beloved Trump yard signs.

“It’ll light you up a bit, especially if you’re standing in wet grass,” the woman told KIRO Radio.

“This young lady came running through and she grabs the signs, pulls them out and that’s where you can see plain as day, the jolt hit her a little bit,” he said.

“She just stopped, just a dead stop, and soon as the pulsing was done, she kinda got her senses and ripped them out and took off running down the street. But it was a pretty funny video.”