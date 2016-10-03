'I would not have survived': Skydiver moments away from tragedy

A quick thinking skydiver is lucky to be alive after a mid-air parachute malfunction left her plummeting towards the ground.

Professional skydiver Kate Hoffstetter was filming another skydiver in the US when her cutaway handle jammed as she spun out of control well and truly past the point of deployment.

“This cutaway system is what we rely on. I have cutaway and used my reserve four times prior to this without an issue, but this time the cutaway handle was stuck and would not move,” Ms Hoffstetter said.

"I ended up grabbing the small amount of exposed cable just above the handle to cutaway - I was pretty upset about it as you can tell," she said.

Fearing for her life, the video shows Ms Hoffstetter desperately trying to release the faulty parachute in order to deploy the reserve chute, however the necessary handle jammed, leaving her in a dangerous tailspin.

With more than 8000 successful jumps to her name, Ms Hoffstetter was visibly shaken after her makeshift parachute returned her to back to land.

"I screamed in the video because I knew I couldn't move it. I would not have survived without getting rid of this canopy," the professional skydiver said.

The near miss comes just weeks after a British parachutist was killed on her first solo jump.

Pamela Gower hit a parked car in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, at around 3.45pm on Saturday after her parachute failed to open properly following the 15,000ft jump.

The 49-year-old with dwarfism, from Hebburn, South Tyneside, was flown to James Cook University Hospital by air ambulance where she died from her injuries.

Equipped with specially adapted apparatus was given the green light to undertake her first solo jump after completing the necessary requirements.

She has described herself as a “crazy trainee skydiver” on Facebook and shared a number of pictures of herself taking part in the extreme sport.

“It is with great sadness I would like to share the unfortunate news that my lovely cousin Pamela Gower passed away yesterday afternoon after her parachute failed to open properly," her cousin Anthony Cairns wrote.