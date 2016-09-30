News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

'Help him return home': Former Australian military officer killed in Las Vegas motorcycle accident

Samuel Hussey
Yahoo7 /

A Gofundme campaign to bring home the body of a former Australian military officer has raised more than $35,000 in one day, after he was killed overseas.

1013_1800_sa_crabs
1:07

Crab culprits ignoring size rules
Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
1:04

Rescuers race to save whales after mass stranding in Australia
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
1:58

Whalecam reveals secrets of Antarctic minke
0626_1800_sa_elex
2:04

'Dirt will be thrown' in final election week
 

Described as "a loving friend, husband, brother, uncle and son", Boban Karac reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed into a guardrail in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

"I still can't believe it brother! Rest in Peace Bobby, you will be missed," Boris Lakic wrote alongside his donation.

The 27-year-old reportedly served in the Australian Army for five years which included a tour of Afghanistan.

An avid motorcyclist, Boban Karac was killed on a Las Vegas highway this week. Photo: Facebook

Navada Highway patrol responded to the crash, however medical examiners confirmed that the Melbourne native was killed in the incident.

Witnesses informed Nevada Highway troopers that the motorcycle was seen speeding before the crash.

“For those who haven’t heard the tragic news; Bobby had a motorcycle accident and is no longer with us. This has been a massive shock that has struck us all ever so deeply,” the Gofundme campaign stated.

The Gofundme campaign has raised more than $34,000 to bring Mr Karac's body home to Australia.

“He will be remembered for that bold smile, endless amount of positive enthusiasm, that can do attitude towards everything and his great ambitions in life.

"Donations will help his family bare the pain of putting him to rest without the additional financial stress."

The campaign’s initial goal of $20,000 was reached within hours, with 319 people raising a staggering $34,880 by Friday morning.

Donations flooded in, surpassing the initial goal of $20,000 within hours. Photo: gofundme

Back To Top