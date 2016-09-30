'Help him return home': Former Australian military officer killed in Las Vegas motorcycle accident

A Gofundme campaign to bring home the body of a former Australian military officer has raised more than $35,000 in one day, after he was killed overseas.

Described as "a loving friend, husband, brother, uncle and son", Boban Karac reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed into a guardrail in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

"I still can't believe it brother! Rest in Peace Bobby, you will be missed," Boris Lakic wrote alongside his donation.

The 27-year-old reportedly served in the Australian Army for five years which included a tour of Afghanistan.

Navada Highway patrol responded to the crash, however medical examiners confirmed that the Melbourne native was killed in the incident.

Witnesses informed Nevada Highway troopers that the motorcycle was seen speeding before the crash.

“For those who haven’t heard the tragic news; Bobby had a motorcycle accident and is no longer with us. This has been a massive shock that has struck us all ever so deeply,” the Gofundme campaign stated.

“He will be remembered for that bold smile, endless amount of positive enthusiasm, that can do attitude towards everything and his great ambitions in life.

"Donations will help his family bare the pain of putting him to rest without the additional financial stress."

The campaign’s initial goal of $20,000 was reached within hours, with 319 people raising a staggering $34,880 by Friday morning.