Missing UK toddler 'buried' after accidental death more than 25 years ago

Catherine Healey
Yahoo7 News /

Police fear missing British toddler Ben Needham may have been killed in a construction accident as the family holidayed on the Greek island of Kos.

Little Ben, aged 21 months at the time, was left in the care of his grandparents in July 1991 when he disappeared.

Despite more than 300 “sightings” of boys matching Ben’s description, it is now one of the longest running missing person’s case in the United Kingdom.

Ben Needham, pictured in 1991. Source: AAP

An earlier search for Ben. Source: Getty

Now, more than 25 years on, police fear Ben was killed in an accident and buried by a man who panicked.

Police have told Ben’s mother Kerry that now-deceased digger operator Konstantinos “Dino” Barkas reportedly confessed to hitting the body with his heavy machinery and covering the body up.

That information has led police to a new search area on Kos, which is now home to a dusty olive grove crop.

Police sniffer dogs on Kos. Source: Getty

Dino’s son Stefano said officers had called and asked for permission to dig in the family’s olive field, which he permitted.

“I hope they find Ben alive and not buried here,” Stefano told The Sun.

“I hope the family’s torment comes to an end.”

Ben's mother Kerry. Source: Getty

An artist's impression of what Ben might look like.

Dino’s son also added he didn’t think his father would have buried the little boy had he accidentally killed him, saying “it doesn’t make sense”.

Ben's grandfather Ed has revealed he spoke to Mr Barkas on the day Ben disappeared, as he was working on a nearby property.

An earlier search on Kos. Source: Getty

But Mr Needham said he searched all around Mr Barkas' digger and found no trace of Ben.

Ben’s mother has never given up hope of finding her son, but has been told to expect the worst of the upcoming excavation searches on Kos.

