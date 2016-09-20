News

Underage lad frocks up in mum's clothes to buy alcohol

This is the question perplexing social media users in the UK after an intrepid underage drinker posted images of his creative approach to buying alcohol illegally.

Photo: The Glasgow Gospel/Facebook

The unidentified youngster dressed up as his mother, swiped her work ID card and then, he claimed, successfully tricked a bottle shop clerk into serving him.

The ensemble included a large blue coat, a scarf, glasses big enough to obscure his face, and a beany hat.


Photos of the young man were posted to The Glasgow Gospel Facebook page and have raised plenty of questions among those who want to believe, but just can’t stretch to it.

Photo: The Glasgow Gospel/Facebook

Firstly, they argue, if the lad had successfully impersonated a middle aged woman, he would not have needed the identification at all.

Another line of thinking suggests any clerk who would accept an ID with no date of birth would probably have proved an easy mark for the ruse anyway.

Photo: The Glasgow Gospel/Facebook

Others believe the incident did not occur at all, and that the lad was actually just looking for a passable excuse to frock up.

