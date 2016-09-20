Underage lad frocks up in mum's clothes to buy alcohol

Child genius, blatant charlatan or both?

This is the question perplexing social media users in the UK after an intrepid underage drinker posted images of his creative approach to buying alcohol illegally.

The unidentified youngster dressed up as his mother, swiped her work ID card and then, he claimed, successfully tricked a bottle shop clerk into serving him.

The ensemble included a large blue coat, a scarf, glasses big enough to obscure his face, and a beany hat.

Photos of the young man were posted to The Glasgow Gospel Facebook page and have raised plenty of questions among those who want to believe, but just can’t stretch to it.

Firstly, they argue, if the lad had successfully impersonated a middle aged woman, he would not have needed the identification at all.

Another line of thinking suggests any clerk who would accept an ID with no date of birth would probably have proved an easy mark for the ruse anyway.

Others believe the incident did not occur at all, and that the lad was actually just looking for a passable excuse to frock up.