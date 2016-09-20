News

Woman who tried to order hit job on husband finds fame as Instagram fitness model

A woman who reportedly attempted to order a hit job on her husband has shot to fame as a fitness model on Instagram.

Elena Sanzharovskaya, from Moscow, tried to hire a contract killer to take out her husband Alexei during a dispute in 2008, according to the Sun.

When Ms Sanzharovskaya attempted to contact a friend in relation to obtaining a hit man, the acquaintance turned Ms Sanzharovskaya in to police instead.

Elena's social media account is full of images depicting her physique and lifestyle. Source: Instagram/sanzhlena

However, she served no time in jail after a Moscow court declared her insane and had her transferred to a clinic for treatment.

According to the Sun, she suffered depression after her son went into a coma after a supposedly botched painkiller injection.

Elena reportedly suffered depression after she was declared insane. Source: Instagram/sanzhelena

She then became a recluse, shutting down all her fitness studios in Moscow.

Ms Sanzharovskaya has since now re-emerged, propelling herself to internet stardom with the social media power of Instagram.

Elena has more than 360,000 followers on social media. Source: Instagram/sanzhelena

She has posted regular pictures and videos of her heavily-muscled and highly-tanned physique, which she has maintained through a strict fitness regime which she shares with her Instagram audience.

There are more than 360,000 followers on Ms Zancharovskaya's account.

According to the Sun, these followers reportedly also rely on her for relationship advice.

