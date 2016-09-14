A bus driver in the US is being hailed a hero after she went back to a burning bus to ensure all 20 children onboard made it off safely.

'I got my babies off that bus': US driver hailed hero for saving 20 school kids

Reneita Smith noticed the smoke from the bus on Monday afternoon and stopped in a suburban Maryland street.

When she realised the bus had caught fire, she went back for all the children to make sure no one was left onboard.

"I opened my door, took off my seat belt, and I got my babies off that bus," she said.

"A big THANK YOU to our school bus driver Reneita Smith who just saved 20 elementary school kids from a bus fire that completely destroyed the bus," parent Fazlul Kabir posted on Facebook.

"Reneita [not only] took each one of the 20 kids from the bus one by one, but also went into the empty bus again to check if everyone was out, while it was still burning."

The incident was captured on dashcam footage from a passing motorist.

Luckily no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are now working to determine the cause of the fire.