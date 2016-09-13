UK dad jailed for failing to send kids to school for entire academic year

A UK father who ignored repeated warnings to send his three children to school has been handed an eight-week jail term for failing "one of the most basic duties" of being a parent.

Edward Williams has three children enrolled at Cecil Jones Academy in Essex, but failed to send the children to school for an entire academic year.

Under UK law, the Education Act stipulates that school age children must receive "suitable education" either by regular school attendance or home schooling.

For a parent to take a child from a UK school and home school them, written notice must be provided to the school to de-register the children.

Mr Williams had been taken to court "several times" over the matter before his jail sentence was handed down.

Southend Council cabinet member for children and learning James Courtenay told UK media it was an "appalling case of non-attendance".

"Prior to this academic year, all children were persistently absent - one of the children only had five per cent attendance," he told the Mirror.

Mr Courtenay said he hoped Mr Williams' eight-week jail term would deter other parents who choose not to educate their children.

"Making sure your child attends school is one of the most basic duties that any parent has to carry out," he said.

