Doctor says Hillary Clinton has pneumonia after leaving 9/11 ceremony early

A doctor has confirmed Hillary Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia, after she was filmed abruptly leaving a September 11 commemoration ceremony following a "medical episode".

The Democratic presidential nominee fainted on her way into her van and was caught by her security after she became "overheated" during the ceremony.

She was later taken to her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s apartment to rest.

A doctor said Clinton has pneumonia and has been advised to "hydrate" and rest.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr Lisa R Bardack said in a statement to the Guardian.

“On Friday, during follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule.

“While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely.”

Spokesman Nick Merrill said Clinton is “feeling much better".

"Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for an hour and thirty minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen," Merrill said.

"During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better."

In the short video, Clinton struggled to hold herself before she appeared to stumble and collapse on security before leaving the scene.

The incident was posted on Twitter and immediately ricocheted across the internet.

Clinton left the lower Manhattan ceremony around 9:30 am after more than an hour at the site.

She greeted family members of those who died in the attacks and was joined by Sen. Joe Manchin for much of the time.

Clinton’s abrupt departure sparked speculation as the reporters assigned to cover her were not told where she went or why she left for more than an hour.

A Fox News reporter cited an anonymous source to claim that Clinton had a “medical episode.”

A video taken by an attendee shows Clinton appearing to stumble as she gets into her van to leave the event.

Donald Trump has raised questions about Clinton’s health on the campaign trail, arguing she does not have the “stamina” to be president.

Last month, she responded to the health rumors by playfully opening up a pickle jar on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Clinton’s doctor described her as in “excellent” health in her letter last summer.

The physician noted that Clinton fainted in 2012 after becoming dehydrated from a stomach bug and suffered a concussion, but soon fully recovered.

Clinton was standing near her rival, Trump, for part of the ceremony.

Trump left about an hour after Clinton departed.

The temperature in New York was in the low 80s.

According to a pool report, Clinton was in good spirits when she left her daughter’s apartment.

“I’m feeling great - it’s a beautiful day in New York,” Clinton said.