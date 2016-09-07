News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner registers as sex offender in Ohio

Yahoo7 News /

Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, who spent three months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on the university's campus in California, registered as a sex offender this morning in his home state of Ohio.

Drone Video Shows Explosions During Fire at Welding Business in Tyler, Texas
2:43

Drone Video Shows Explosions During Fire at Welding Business in Tyler, Texas
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Interstate 4 in Florida
0:26

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Interstate 4 in Florida
Florida Wildfire Burns Through Nearly 2,000 Acres
0:39

Florida Wildfire Burns Through Nearly 2,000 Acres
France hostage taker wanted Paris attack suspect freed - BFM TV
0:54

France hostage taker wanted Paris attack suspect freed - BFM TV
One killed in southern France supermarket hostage taking - local media
0:46

One killed in southern France supermarket hostage taking - local media
Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
0:46

Man Dug Out of Snow Following Avalanche at California Ski Resort
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
0:53

Florida officer and his dog in dramatic takedown
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
1:17

Trump on suspected Florida gunman: ‘A teacher would have shot the hell out of him’
 

Turner, 21, arrived with his parents at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Xenia, Ohio, just before 9 a.m.

It took about 30 minutes for him to register. He must now register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life as a tier III sex offender.

The sheriff’s office is required to send postcards to Turner's neighbors to notify them that a sex offender lives in the area.

Brock Turner walked free from prison after three months. Photo: Reuters.

Photo: Reuters

He was released from jail in California Friday morning after serving half of his six-month sentence. He will now have three years of probation.

The January 2015 assault — digital penetration — was stopped by two men on bicycles who noticed that the victim wasn't moving, authorities said.

Turner, who was 19 at the time, fled, but the witnesses tackled him and held him until police arrived, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

Brock Turner.

He was found guilty in March of three felony charges: assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person, penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person.

He could have been sentenced to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors asked for six years, but on June 2, Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail and three years of probation, as recommended by the probation department.

Turner initially faced 14 years in prison but he was sentenced to six months. Photo: AP

Turner's case and sentence sparked national attention. Persky was criticized for what many critics said was a too-lenient sentence, and he is now moving off criminal cases and returning to the civil division.

California lawmakers who considered Turner's sentence shockingly lenient were inspired to introduce a bill mandating prison time for people in in the state convicted of sex assault.

The bill, AB 2888, passed unanimously and is heading to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature.

News break – September 7

Back To Top