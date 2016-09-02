US set to get tough on sex crimes, after 'soft' Turner ruling

Just a day before convicted rapist Brock Turner walks free from a US jail after serving three months for an attack on a college student, the US is set to enforce tough new penalties for sex assaults.

Californian lawmakers are waiting on the Governor to sign off on new legislation imposing mandatory prison sentences on those guilty in sexual assault cases.

The new laws would also cover sex assaults where the victims were unconscious or too intoxicated to consent - the key issue at the centre of the Brock Turner case.

Turner's attorneys had argued the victim consented to the sexual contact between the pair, but was too drunk to remember.

“Sexually assaulting an unconscious or intoxicated victim is a terrible crime and our laws need to reflect that,” Assemblyman Bill Dodd said.

“Letting felons convicted of such crimes get off with probation discourages other survivors from coming forward and sends the message that raping incapacitated victims is no big deal.

“This bill is about more than sentencing, it’s about supporting victims and changing the culture on our college campuses to help prevent future crimes."

RELATED:

Brock Turner's victim issues full statement

Dad says Turner shouldn't be punished for '20 minutes of action'

Under current California law, if the victim is unconscious or heavily intoxicated, judges may opt for punishments less than the minimum three-year prison term.

Turner was sentenced to just six months jail for three offences, including assault with intent to commit rape.

He was detained outside a college party by two witnesses who said they saw him attacking the unconscious victim behind a dumpster.

Turner's father later issued a statement saying his son should not be jailed "for 20 minutes of action".

The case sparked outrage across the US and the world, with many calling the penalty too lenient.

The new laws would cover the legal loophole highlighted in the Turner case.

“Rape is rape, and rapists like Brock Turner shouldn’t be let off with a slap on the wrist,” Assemblyman Evan Low said.

"While we can’t go back and change what happened, we can make sure it never happens again.”

Turner is set to walk free from jail on Friday (US time) after serving his minimum three months.