News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail

US set to get tough on sex crimes, after 'soft' Turner ruling

Yahoo7 News /

Just a day before convicted rapist Brock Turner walks free from a US jail after serving three months for an attack on a college student, the US is set to enforce tough new penalties for sex assaults.

Man Arrested For Suspicious Packages Sent to DC
0:57

Man Arrested For Suspicious Packages Sent to DC
Loyola’s Sister Jean is Made Into Bobblehead
0:55

Loyola’s Sister Jean is Made Into Bobblehead
Feinstein: US Should Focus on Passing Gun Laws
1:36

Feinstein: US Should Focus on Passing Gun Laws
Apple Aims to Regain Ground in US Classrooms
1:28

Apple Aims to Regain Ground in US Classrooms
AP Top Stories 27 P
1:19

AP Top Stories 27 P
Brookfield to take over GGP for $15.3 bln
1:09

Brookfield to take over GGP for $15.3 bln
Prosecutor: MSU Dean Didn’t Monitor Nassar
2:18

Prosecutor: MSU Dean Didn’t Monitor Nassar
Citizenship Question on Census Ignites Debate
2:03

Citizenship Question on Census Ignites Debate
Wall St drops as tech sells off
0:58

Wall St drops as tech sells off
Huawei steps up rivalry in European phone market
1:06

Huawei steps up rivalry in European phone market
WH: Trump Doesn't 'Punch Back on Everything'
0:55

WH: Trump Doesn't 'Punch Back on Everything'
White House: We Didn't Add Census Question
1:27

White House: We Didn't Add Census Question
 

Californian lawmakers are waiting on the Governor to sign off on new legislation imposing mandatory prison sentences on those guilty in sexual assault cases.

The new laws would also cover sex assaults where the victims were unconscious or too intoxicated to consent - the key issue at the centre of the Brock Turner case.

Brock Turner arrives at court with his mother. Source: 7News

Turner's attorneys had argued the victim consented to the sexual contact between the pair, but was too drunk to remember.

“Sexually assaulting an unconscious or intoxicated victim is a terrible crime and our laws need to reflect that,” Assemblyman Bill Dodd said.

“Letting felons convicted of such crimes get off with probation discourages other survivors from coming forward and sends the message that raping incapacitated victims is no big deal.

Convicted rapist Borck Turner. Source: 7News

“This bill is about more than sentencing, it’s about supporting victims and changing the culture on our college campuses to help prevent future crimes."

RELATED:
Brock Turner's victim issues full statement
Dad says Turner shouldn't be punished for '20 minutes of action'

Under current California law, if the victim is unconscious or heavily intoxicated, judges may opt for punishments less than the minimum three-year prison term.

Turner was sentenced to just six months jail for three offences, including assault with intent to commit rape.

He was detained outside a college party by two witnesses who said they saw him attacking the unconscious victim behind a dumpster.

Turner's father later issued a statement saying his son should not be jailed "for 20 minutes of action".

The case sparked outrage across the US and the world, with many calling the penalty too lenient.

The new laws would cover the legal loophole highlighted in the Turner case.

“Rape is rape, and rapists like Brock Turner shouldn’t be let off with a slap on the wrist,” Assemblyman Evan Low said.

"While we can’t go back and change what happened, we can make sure it never happens again.”

Turner is set to walk free from jail on Friday (US time) after serving his minimum three months.

Back To Top