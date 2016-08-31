Sara Connor and boyfriend David Taylor re-enact police officer killing on Bali's Kuta beach

News

Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

AAP /

Australian woman Sara Connor and her British boyfriend have been taken "scene by scene" through the night they allegedly murdered a Bali police officer.

The pair, with white name placards hanging around their neck, came face-to-face for the first time since their arrest at just after 4am local time (6am AEST) on Kuta Beach on Wednesday.

After being taken out of two armoured vehicles separately, David Taylor was seen quickly kissing Ms Connor on the top of the head.

British man David Taylor re-enacts a scene on Kuta beach as a police officer posing as alleged murder victim Wayan Sudarsa lays in front of him. Photo: AAP/Lauren Farrow

Australian woman Sara Connor and British man David Taylor reenact a scene on Kuta beach. Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

She then rested her head on his shoulder as they began to carry out "scenes" from that night of August 16 under direction of cops yelling through a megaphone.

A police officer posed as Wayan Sudarsa as Mr Taylor approached him wearing a prison orange stating "Denpasar police detainee".

Photo: AAP/Lauren Farrow

Photo: AAP/Lauren Farrow

"Scenes" included Mr Taylor approaching Mr Sudarsa and confronting him over Ms Connor's lost wallet.

The pair later fell onto the sand, Mr Taylor kneeling over the top of Mr Sudarsa.

As if she was standing in the wings of a play, Ms Connor was then brought into the "scene", to re-enact how she tried to separate the pair.


The cop playing Mr Sudarsa mimed biting her on the thigh as she knelt next to him.

Photographers and cameramen yelled from the sidelines asking police to move so they could get a clear shot.

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

As the sun rose, the confrontation between the pair escalated in eerie step by step silence.

"David fell and became involved in a fight with the victim," a police officer directed as Mr Taylor lay quietly on his back.

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

"Victim and David hitting each other and struggling."

"David smashed the bottle to the back of victim's head until it shattered."

As Mr Taylor mimed hitting Mr Sudarsa in the back of his head with a broken beer bottle, Ms Connor sat crouched in the sand nearby.

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

The cop playing Mr Sudarsa lay starfished in the sand, face down.

Ketut Arsini, the policeman's wife came to the scene but did not say anything and left quickly.

Photo: AAP/Lauren Farrow

Photo: AAP/Roni Bintang

Mr Taylor and Ms Connor have both been named suspects in the premeditated murder and assault in company of Mr Sudarsa.

His bloodied body was discovered with 42 wounds on this morning two weeks ago on the beach.

