Footage of injured young Syrian boy goes viral

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Footage depicting an injured young boy boy has revealed the bloody nightmare unfolding each day in Syria.

According to the ABC, doctors with the Syrian American Medical Society treated the boy after he was brought in to the hospital by four young men.

He is believed to be only five years old.

The video was taken by the Aleppo Media Centre, and shows the moment Omran Daqneesh was rescued along with three other small children from the rubble of a house after an air strike.

Omran and the other children were saved by volunteers from Syria's Civil Defence group, known as the White Helmets.

In the footage, Omran sits dazed in the back of an ambulance in Aleppo.

He has just been pulled from the rubble of his home.

Looking lost, he wipes his forehead before realising his hand has come away smeared with blood.

The photos and video of Omran have since gone viral.

They were taken on Wednesday night in the besieged rebel-held eastern suburbs.

Doctors told the ABC that Omran had head wounds and was discharged from the M10 hospital.

They reportedly do not know what happened to Omran's parents.

The city of Aleppo One of the major battlegrounds of Syria's devastating civil war.

It is split between western areas held by the Government, backed by Russian warplanes, and eastern regions held by rebels.

Fighting between the two groups has intensified since mid-July.

Fears are constantly raising for the safety of an estimated 1.5 million civilians who, like Omran, remain in the city.

News break – August 18