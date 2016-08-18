News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Footage of injured young Syrian boy goes viral

Yahoo7 News /

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Boris: Trump has 'duty to prepare any option' for N. Korea
1:45

Boris: Trump has 'duty to prepare any option' for N. Korea
1208_1600_nat_aleppo
1:49

World leaders call for Aleppo ceasefire
Raw: Latest Video Shows Aleppo in Ruins
1:29

Raw: Latest Video Shows Aleppo in Ruins
Colin Farrell and Carey Mulligan react to Weinstein claims
0:47

Colin Farrell and Carey Mulligan react to Weinstein claims
1221_1600_nat-Syria
0:26

Syrian army urges residents of eastern Aleppo to evacuate
Eiffel Tower Goes Dark for Aleppo
1:31

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark for Aleppo
0924_1800_qld_syria
1:29

Aleppo suffers deadliest military onslaught
Aleppo evacuation begins under fire
0:58

Aleppo evacuation begins under fire
The search for signs of life in Aleppo
1:18

The search for signs of life in Aleppo
Regime and rebel forces clash in Aleppo
0:44

Regime and rebel forces clash in Aleppo
AP Top Stories 17 P
1:11

AP Top Stories 17 P
Rebels attack al-Assad forces in battle for Aleppo
1:16

Rebels attack al-Assad forces in battle for Aleppo
 

Footage depicting an injured young boy boy has revealed the bloody nightmare unfolding each day in Syria.

According to the ABC, doctors with the Syrian American Medical Society treated the boy after he was brought in to the hospital by four young men.

He is believed to be only five years old.

The video was taken by the Aleppo Media Centre, and shows the moment Omran Daqneesh was rescued along with three other small children from the rubble of a house after an air strike.

Omran and the other children were saved by volunteers from Syria's Civil Defence group, known as the White Helmets.

In the footage, Omran sits dazed in the back of an ambulance in Aleppo.

This image of Omran Daqneesh has gone viral, showing the effects of the ongoing war on the country's youth. Source: ABC/Facebook

He has just been pulled from the rubble of his home.

Looking lost, he wipes his forehead before realising his hand has come away smeared with blood.

The photos and video of Omran have since gone viral.

They were taken on Wednesday night in the besieged rebel-held eastern suburbs.

Doctors told the ABC that Omran had head wounds and was discharged from the M10 hospital.

They reportedly do not know what happened to Omran's parents.

The city of Aleppo One of the major battlegrounds of Syria's devastating civil war.

It is split between western areas held by the Government, backed by Russian warplanes, and eastern regions held by rebels.

Fighting between the two groups has intensified since mid-July.

Fears are constantly raising for the safety of an estimated 1.5 million civilians who, like Omran, remain in the city.

News break – August 18

Back To Top