Two men are on the run after a man was attacked with an axe and shot at in Cologne following an argument in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two men armed with gun, axe on the run after attack in Germany, city in lockdown

Witnesses said up to four "exceptionally dressed" men armed with axes attacked the victim in the German city around 4am local time.

The victim suffered a stab wound as he tried to escape to a nearby vehicle, while shots were fired as he tried to escape.

Luckily for the victim, those shots missed and he was able to escape.

Cologne police quickly located two suspects driving away from the scene after locking down the city. Those two men have been detained while two other men remain on the run.

At this stage, the motive for the attack is unclear.