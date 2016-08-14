News

'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Protestors 'pucker-up' after same-sex couple removed from supermarket

Yahoo7 /

Almost 200 people have turned up at a UK supermarket for a mass ‘kiss-in’ in support of a same-sex couple who were pulled aside for acting ‘inappropriately’ by holding hands.

Crowd cheer for the happy couple after a week of upset. Photo: Instagram/_thomasrees

A security guard called Thomas Rees, 32, and Joshua Bradwell, 25, outside the London store and told them a customer had complained about their behaviour.

Mr Rees posted to social media about the incident and subsequently told the Independent he could not understand how his love for another human being upset someone else so much, “but it did”.

“We were going to make a roast chicken, get some potatoes - we were probably in there for four minutes, holding hands, nothing more than that," he said.

Sainsbury’s apologised to the couple and sent them a voucher for £10 ($16.89) but the story went viral and was picked up by a journalist, Michael Segalov.

He organised the event ‘The Big Gay Kiss In” for Saturday night to send a message to “anyone who thinks it's “inappropriate” to show affection to a person, regardless of their gender or sexuality”.

“Hold hands, pucker up, and tell Sainsbury's enough is enough," he said.

'Feeling the love': Couples filled the crowds, showing their affection for each other. Photo: Instagram/snapsandchaps

That’s exactly what the protestors did, filling the aisles of the Hackney store with kissing couples and crowds cheering them on.

