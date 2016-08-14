News

US mall shutdown over fears gunman on the loose

Yahoo7 News /

A mall in North Carolina has been shut down after as many as 10 gunshots were heard inside the shopping centre.

Hundreds of shoppers quickly fled after the gunshots rang out at Crabtree Valley Mall on a busy Saturday afternoon.

Police quickly locked down the mall after an apparent dispute in the food court, but said no gunman was found and no one was located with a gunshot injury.

Police locked down the Crabtree Mall. Source: Twitter

Shopper Kristen Warring told the Charlotte Observer she took cover with children in a gaming store.

“We heard at least 10 shots, maybe more. It was loud. We were close,” Warring said.

“We got as low as we could, behind a barricade. Saw a lot of people running and pushing to get out. Texted 911 at that point to let them know there were 30 to 40 people – about half were children ... They said to keep low, said police were on the scene.”

Ricardo Flores was near the H&M store when he says he heard a gunshot.

Police locked down the Crabtree Mall. Source: Twitter

"They let everybody out through the back (of the store)," he said. "Everyone started going crazy and running out. The security guards told us to get out."

In a statement Raleigh police say no suspects have been arrested but the investigation is ongoing.

In a post one hour after the gunshots were heard, local Deborah Berry said she "bonded with strangers in a closet" and "hugged" before posing for a photo once they made it safely outside.

Others took to social media to report they were hiding in various store rooms and waiting for police.

