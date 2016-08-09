Tainted birthday candy leaves 19 in hospital, likely edible marijuana

Thirteen children as young as six and six adults have been taken to hospital after eating tainted candy at a 15th birthday party in San Francisco.

According to police, it's believed those at the party ate tainted gummy rings which were most likely edible marijuana.

Officers are now working to establish whether the candy was intentionally taken to the party to target children or if the edible drugs were mistakenly taken as treats.

“We don’t want to automatically rush the assumption that this was an intentional act,” Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

Hospital officials say some of those who ingested the candy tested positive to THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Three of the children, including a nine-year-old boy, were placed in intensive care but doctors say ingesting the tainted candy is not fatal.

One witness said he saw the candy going out in "favor bags".

"I had 21-year-old who was gasping for air she could not speak," the witness said.

Other patients reported a rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, lethargy and general confusion.

Gummy candies, like the ones handed out at the San Francisco party, have been banned in Colorado - where marijuana is legal - because it appeals to children.

Police are working with the party catering company to establish how the candy ended up being eaten by children.