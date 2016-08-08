At least 40 dead, 50 injured in Pakistan hospital bomb blast

At least 40 people are dead and more than 50 injured after an apparent suicide-bombing at a hospital in Pakistan's south-west targeting mourners of a prominent lawyer.

Pakistani officials confirmed the bombing happened moments after the body of lawyer Bilal Anwar Kasi was brought in to the hospital in Quetta.

Kasi was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen earlier in the day on his way to court, according to local media reports.

The death toll from the attack is continuing to rise as local vision shows bodies scattered across nearby streets.

"The blast occurred after a number of lawyers and some journalists had gathered at the hospital following the death of the president of the Balochistan Bar Association in a separate shooting incident early this morning," Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said.

One of the dead is believed to be a TV cameraman while others include lawyer friends of Kasi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued a statement expressing his "deep grief and anguish over the loss of precious human lives".

Panicked staff and the ill inside the hospital fled the scene with smoke filling the hospital corridors.