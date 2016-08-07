Oscar Pistorius rushed to hospital with injuries to wrists after 'slipping in his cell'

Oscar Pistorius has returned to his prison cell after sustaining injuries to his wrists during a fall in jail.

A correctional services spokesperson said in a statement that the Olympian told authorities he was taken to Pretoria’s Kalafong Hospital after sustaining injuries after falling from bed.

Brother Carl Pistorius said the sprinter "slipped in his cell" and initial reports he had injured himself intentionally were "completely untrue".

"We have just seen Oscar and he is doing well," Carl said on Twitter Sunday.

"I know that there are reports saying that he had tried to injure himself - they are completely untrue and sensational. He slipped in his cell and injured himself, nothing serious."

Prison services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said Pistorius "had to be detained Saturday afternoon at the hospital after falling off his bed".

"He's back in our care now."

Two prison warders said blades were found in Pistorius’ cell during a search.

Pistorius was admitted at 12.30pm local time to Kalafong Hospital, which is situated east of Pretoria, according to two security guards.

“He had bad cuts on his wrists and the doctors kept wrapping bandages around them,” one guard said.

The correctional services spokseman did not provide any detail on the injuries, citing medical privacy concerns.

He said the former track star had now been taken back to his Pretoria prison cell, and that an investigation was underway.

The double amputee sprinter is currently serving six years for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius shot Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day 2013, claiming he mistook her for an intruder.

The model was in the bathroom when Pistorius fired four shots through the door.

Neighbours said they heard screaming throughout the night.

Pistorius has always maintained it was a case of mistaken identity when he shot the model.

He has long claimed he thought she was an intruder inside his gated community home in Pretoria.

During the trial, Judge Masipa had told the court Pistorius suffered "severe mental health problems" since Steenkamp's murder.

He described Pistorius as a "fallen hero and broken man" who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

In late July, South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority announced it would appeal Pistorius's six-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors described the current term as "shockingly too lenient" and "disproportionate to the crime of murder committed".

