News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man throws cat over fence
Man caught on camera hurling cat at neighbour's house

Bodies pile up in Philippines streets in Rodrigo Duterte bloody war on drugs.

AFP /

Newly elected Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is living up to his 'Punisher' promises, as the bodies of more than 400 drug dealing suspects pile up in cities and shanty towns across the Asian nation.

Philippines' Duterte says he's tired, old, wants to cede power early
1:25

Philippines' Duterte says he's tired, old, wants to cede power early
Philippine Catholics protest drug killings, death penalty
0:53

Philippine Catholics protest drug killings, death penalty
Philippine leader offended by Trudeau raising human rights issues
0:51

Philippine leader offended by Trudeau raising human rights issues
Obama 'doesn't take Duterte's comments personally'
0:36

Obama 'doesn't take Duterte's comments personally'
Cheering Crowds Greet Philippine Soldiers Who Fought in Marawi
33:28

Cheering Crowds Greet Philippine Soldiers Who Fought in Marawi
Inside Controversial President of the Philippines' Bloody Drug War
11:46

Inside Controversial President of the Philippines' Bloody Drug War
Manila backpedals threat to leave UN
1:22

Manila backpedals threat to leave UN
Duterte: I patrolled the streets looking for criminals to kill
0:51

Duterte: I patrolled the streets looking for criminals to kill
Philippines' Duterte says police can kill 'idiots' who resist arrest
0:45

Philippines' Duterte says police can kill 'idiots' who resist arrest
Filipino President Duterte Visits Navy Ship HMAS Adelaide
1:22

Filipino President Duterte Visits Navy Ship HMAS Adelaide
Duterte Meets Troops as Government Announces End to Military Operations in Marawi
1:01

Duterte Meets Troops as Government Announces End to Military Operations in Marawi
Trudeau Says He Spoke With Duterte and Suu Kyi About Human Rights Issues
4:30

Trudeau Says He Spoke With Duterte and Suu Kyi About Human Rights Issues
 

Duterte swept to power on a promise of killing tens of thousands of drugs dealers. Just months after his election, 402 have been killed by police.

A woman weeps over the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Czar Dancel

Jennelyn Olaires, 26, cradles the body of her partner, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city. Photo: Reuters/Czar Dancel

Hundreds more are believed to have been slaughtered by vigilante groups, spurred on by Duterte's public appeals to take drug laws into their own hands.

Both dealers and users have been targetted, amid claims police have also summarily executed scores of innocent people, covering their actions with claims the dead were dealers.

A suspected drug user is handcuffed during a night time raid on a drug den on June 16, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

Rodrigo Duterte answers questions from journalists during a press conference on May 10, 2016 in Davao City. Photo: Getty Images/Jes Aznar

Over 300 anti-narcotics and human rights groups from around the world on Tuesday called for the United Nations to condemn Philippine president's war on drugs.

The appeal, directed to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), came as an influential Philippine senator called for an investigation into the killings of suspected drug pushers that Duterte has endorsed.

Jennelyn Olaires, 26, looks at the body of her partner Michael Siaron during his wake in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines July 28, 2016. Photo: Reuters/Czar Dancel

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro Lapena (R) and Public Attorney's Office (PAO) chief Persida V. Rueda-Acosta, display to members of the media plastic bags full of methamphetamine hydrochloride on July 14. Photo: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco

Senator Leila de Lima and the foreign organisations cited reports of police killing hundreds of people since Duterte won May elections largely on a platform to wage a bloody war on drugs.

"Instead of ensuring the protection and rights of people who use drugs... President Duterte has called for them to be killed," said the statement from groups such as the Australian Drug Foundation and Canadian Drug Policy Coalition.

Drug suspects are led into a crowded jail cell on June 20, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

Crystal meth and various drug paraphernalia are seized by undercover police during a night time raid on a suspected drug den on June 16, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

"Instead of ensuring the rights of people suspected of committing drug-related crimes... the President has called for them to be executed on the spot."

The statement called on the INCB and the UNODC to condemn the killings and "demand an end to the atrocities."


De Lima, in a speech before Senate, also lashed out at the killings.

"We cannot wage the war against drugs with blood. We will only be trading drug addiction with another more malevolent kind of addiction. This is the compulsion for more killing," said the senator, a former justice minister who also headed the nation's human rights body.

A drug suspect is killed in a shootout during a buy bust operation conducted by police on June 25, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

More than 10,000 drug users and pushers gather at a sports stadium after they surrendered to local government officials to take part in a government campaign against drugs in San Fernando, Pampanga, on July 21. Photo: Reuters/Ezra Acayan

De Lima said police were summarily killing even innocent people, using the anti-drug campaign as an excuse.

Since assuming the presidency on June 30, Duterte has promised to protect police and soldiers from sanctions for killing criminals and even urged ordinary citizens and communist rebels to join in the bloodshed.

Funeral workers carry the body of one of the five suspected drug pushers killed in a police operation in Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 3. Photo: Reuters/Czar Dancel

Eduardo, a 13 year old underage member of a prison gang is picked up by police during a night time drug raid in a shanty community on June 22, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

While his campaign has been widely popular in the impoverished Philippines, more groups have begun criticising Duterte, with De Lima calling for a congressional probe into the killings.

But the president has dismissed human rights concerns while police have insisted that they only acted in self-defence.

Criminals with various offenses and drug gangs sit in an overcrowded jail cell on June 20, 2016 in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

Suspected drug users and drug dealers are arrested by police during a night time raid on a suspected drug den on June 16, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

In June, even UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned Duterte's apparent support of extra-judicial killings.

Police figures showed that as of Tuesday, 402 drug suspects had been killed a month into Duterte's presidency.

Residents take their oaths to reform after heeding a call from Tanauan city government to undergo processing allegedly for being drug-users Monday, July 18, 2016. Photo: AP/Bullit Marquez

A drug suspect is killed in a shootout during a buy bust operation conducted by police on June 25, 2016 in Manila. Photo: Getty Images/Dondi Tawatao

The figure does not include those slain by suspected vigilantes.

The country's top broadcaster, ABS-CBN, reported that 603 people had been killed since Duterte was elected, with 211 murdered by unidentified gunmen.

Back To Top