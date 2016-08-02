News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Man left bleeding after being attacked by friend's 'pet' tiger

The man was attempting to play with the cub, reportedly a pet of a friend of his, when he was bitten on the foot.

The tiger pounced on the man's back as he ran away. Photo: YouTube

The incident was captured on camera and shows the man running inside an enclosure before two tigers pounce at him from behind.

The man’s friend laughs behind the camera, but his chuckles are quickly drowned out by the man’s screams as one of the cubs latches onto his foot.

The tiger refused to let go of the man's leg, leaving him with a gaping wound on his right foot. Photo: YouTube

With his shoes firmly grasped between the tiger’s sharp teeth, onlookers rush to help.

One man can be seen hitting the tiger’s nose with a stick, willing it to let go.

A graphic image of the man’s injury immediately after the incident shows a deep gaping wound with blood oozing out from his right foot.

