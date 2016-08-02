Four Australian women's water polo team members have been struck down with gastro and will be quarantined from their Olympic teammates for two days.

Rio Olympics 2016: Australian water polo players struck with gastro on eve of games

Australian Olympic officials are taking precautionary measures to protect the unnamed athletes after they fell ill in Rome ahead of their scheduled arrival in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The Stingers players were ushered into building BV1, which is located away from the athletes village immediately after their arrival.

Australian chef de mission Kitty Chiller confirmed the players were suffering a gastrointestinal illness and won't have any contact with fellow athletes until they have been cleared by a doctor.

"We have decided to move them in to... the alternate accommodation that we were in before we moved into the village and we'll keep them in isolation," Chiller told reporters.

"(Australian chief medico) Dr David Hughes will keep a close eye on them and they will stay in there for 48 hours until after they're all cleared."

"There will be no interaction between them and anyone in the village for the next 48 hours."

The Australian team play their Olympic tournament opener against Russia on August 9 and there is no suggestion on replacing the four athletes ahead of their match.