Russian helicopter shot down over Syria

A Russian military helicopter has been shot down over Syria, Russia's defense ministry has confirmed.

All five onboard, three crew and two officers, reportedly died in the crash.

There are reports the helicopter was shot down after delivering humanitarian aid to the city of Aleppo.

Two activist groups — the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Observatory and the Local Coordination Committees — say rebels shot down the helicopter over Idlib.

Parts of the northern city of Aleppo is currently held by rebels with reports of intense fighting still ongoing.

