Eight major terror plots foiled across the UK in past year

London’s top cop says UK police have foiled eight major terror plots in the space of a year as the threat of "lone wolf" attacks continues to rise.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said London’s terror threat remained “severe” on the back of recent attacks across Europe.

“There are indicators that people are moving from ‘it’s a nice idea’, to ‘I’m going to do it’. And what we have to make sure is that our coverage of those people is as good as it could be to spot that moment,” he said.

“You could have evil thoughts and that’s not a criminal offence. It’s when they move to action that’s when we have to take our own action.”

Sir Bernard’s comments come as UK police hunt two attackers who tried to abduct a Royal Airforce serviceman and drag him into a waiting car in Norfolk this week.

The attack echoes the horrific killing of Lee Rigby, which shocked the world three years ago.

While the serviceman was able to fight off his attackers, UK police remain on high alert. At a time when Europe is reeling over a wave of terror attacks in France in Germany, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe said police were relying on intelligence more than ever.

“What we now see with this kind of attack is that the people who carry them out are not deterred by the chance of detection. So if they’re going to die in the process of killing other people they cannot be deterred by going through a court process,” he said.

“If you have a suicide attacker… we have to act far more quickly.”

While listing London as one of the “safest cities in the world”, Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe did confirm the majority of the eight major plans for terror attacks across the UK had focused in London.

An estimated 12,000 people have travelled to Syria from Europe – with 800 of those from the UK.