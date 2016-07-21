Father with brain tumour kicked off flight because of son’s chickenpox

What was supposed to be the dream holiday almost turned into a nightmare for one family.

Jack, Carrie and Ruby Doyle, Birmingham Airport worker Zita Small and Paddy Doyle. Source: Facebook/Carrie Doyle

Paddy Doyle, his wife Carrie, and their children Jack and Ruby were all heading to Portugal for a family vacation.



However, no sooner than they had boarded the flight at Birmingham Airport, the Doyles were asked to leave the plane after the cabin crew discovered Jack was recovering from chickenpox.

Instead of relaxing on a beach in Portugal, the Doyles were left stranded and helpless in the airport lounge, waiting for their luggage to be taken off the plane.

The blow was felt twice as hard by father Paddy, who had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In a Facebook post, mother Carrie said she “couldn’t believe this was happening. Heartbroken wasn’t the word.”

As Carrie consoled young Jack and Ruby, airport employee of 20 years Zita Small walked past.

Noticing Jack’s frustration, the customer service worker approached the family to offer some kind words to the boy.

An overwhelmed Carrie almost broke down as she explained their situation.

Having lost her own husband only months previously, Ms Small was overcome with emotion.

“You and your beautiful family will be going on that holiday,” she told the Doyles.

She then immediately arranged for the family to fly out the following morning at 6am, at no extra cost and in first class.

But her generosity did not end there.

The Doyles still needed to supply a new ‘fit to fly’ doctor’s letter for their son Jack.

This was at 6pm in the evening, and the nearest general practice would close at 7pm.

Again, Ms Small came to the rescue; she bundled the Doyles into her car and drove them to the practice herself to get the letter for Jack.

“She went completely out of her way to help us,” Carrie said in her Facebook post. “An amazing, generous lady.”

The Facebook post has since gone viral, much to Carrie’s delight.

“[Zita] is an incredible member of staff who needs to be recognised massively,” she said.

Things went much more smoothly the second time around for the Doyles.

The next morning, the Doyles boarded their rescheduled flight courtesy of Ms Small, with “VIP treatment the way through.”

“You must be the Doyles,” crew members said. “We’ve heard all about you.”

The trip was made even much more memorable for young Jack, who was given a private tour of the cockpit before takeoff.

But the thanks, according to the Doyles, goes all to Zita Small.

“She made this holiday happen,” Carrie said. “It’s heart-warming to know what a beautiful world we do live in.”

Paul Kehoe, CEO, of Birmingham Airport told the Mirror he was proud of Ms Small’s efforts.

“She showed great initiative and intuition when she helped Carrie Doyle and her family continue on their holiday. She is a credit.”

