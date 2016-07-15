China blows up massive dam wall

Chinese authorities have used more than 27,000kg of dynamite to blow up a dam wall in a last ditch effort to release the rising floodwaters.

Armed police destroyed the 3.7km embankment separating the Liangzi and Niushan lakes in the Hubei Province, creating an impressive domino effect.

Following weeks of torrential rainfall, the water in the Liangzi Lake reached dangerous levels, forcing authorities to step in.

An estimated 1600 people were evacuated from the surrounding area, with the explosion causing 500,000 litres of water to quickly rush through.

The massive explosion created a flow on effect across the entire length of the dam, leaving bystanders, who came to watch the event, standing in knee-high water.