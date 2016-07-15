China blows up massive dam wall

News

Perth man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash
'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Chinese authorities have used more than 27,000kg of dynamite to blow up a dam wall in a last ditch effort to release the rising floodwaters.

Armed police destroyed the 3.7km embankment separating the Liangzi and Niushan lakes in the Hubei Province, creating an impressive domino effect.

Chinese authorities used more than 27,000kg of dynamite to blow up a dam wall. Source: Getty

Following weeks of torrential rainfall, the water in the Liangzi Lake reached dangerous levels, forcing authorities to step in.

An estimated 1600 people were evacuated from the surrounding area, with the explosion causing 500,000 litres of water to quickly rush through.

The massive explosion created a flow on effect across the entire length of the dam, leaving bystanders, who came to watch the event, standing in knee-high water.

Bystanders quickly move away from the rising water. Source: Getty

