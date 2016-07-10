Dallas on high alert after 'new security threat'

Dallas police aren't taking any chances after receiving an anonymous threat against officers across the city this morning.

The department is taking extra safety precautions, it said in a statement. A SWAT team was on the scene earlier today and circling the headquarters' perimeter.

"The Dallas Police Department received an anonymous threat against law enforcement across the city and has taken precautionary measures [to heighten security]," the statement said.

It was reported that police headquarters had been placed on lockdown.

However, the department wrote on Twitter that headquarters were never placed on lockdown.

WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reported that the threat came from an armed group in Houston.

The sight of a masked man caused police to go on heightened alert, the Dallas Morning News reported.

"A man wearing a black mask was spotted in a parking garage behind the headquarters," the paper said.

The threat comes two days after a lone gunman killed five officers and wounded several more in a sniper attack in downtown Dallas.

Numerous SWAT team members were witnessed swarming a parking garage near Dallas police headquarters with their weapons drawn, WFAA reported.

Officers said that they were searching for a 'man' in the garage, but did not immediately offer further details.

The sighting of this suspicious person near their headquarters put officers on high alert, Dallas News reported.

Officers used a shotgun to break a lock on a fence to gain access, but the hunt turned up nothing. Local media alleged that the man may have fled.

Initial reports of gunfire have also been debunked by police, who also asked media to stop all live feeds around HQ "for the safety of our officers", the BBC reported.

Earlier, a video shared on Twitter depicted officers waving media crews and other people away from the headquarters.

The K9 unit was conducting a secondary search of the garage, while police snipers could also be seen positioned on neighbouring buildings.

News break – July 10