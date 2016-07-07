Super typhoon rages into category 5 ‘perfect storm’

News

‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
The “super typhoon” is likely to make landfall early Friday morning at around 2am, the Central Weather Bureau has said.

With a radius of 200km, the tropical storm is moving fast, generating extreme winds of up to 263 kilometres an hour and lashing rains.

A woman struggles to hold her umbrella blown off by strong winds brought by typhoon Dujuan as she gets off a taxi in 2003. Source: AP Photo/Jerome Favre

Taiwan’s defence ministry has ordered 35,000 soldiers to be on “standby”. Emergency services have also been ramped up, CNN reports.

Authorities said they were concerned about potentially widespread flooding, particularly in the eastern counties.

Most domestic flights were grounded while 59 international flights would be affected, ABC reports.

Schools and offices have also been ordered to shut, while food prices have also skyrocketed ahead of the typhoon, Focus Taiwan reports.

“As the typhoon kept gaining strength and approaching Taiwan over the past three hours, the Central Weather Bureau decided to issue a sea warning,” senior forecaster Chen Yi-liang told reporters.

On social media, meteorologists and storm chasers have been sharing their awe over the shape and size of super typhoon Nepartak, describing it as a "near-perfect" storm.

“Super typhoon Nepartak is simply breathtaking,” Eric Holthaus said on Twitter.

“Rapid intensification over last 24 hours into a nearly perfect storm.”

The typhoon is currently the equivalent of a category 5 hurricane.

In 2015, super typhoon Dujuan killed three people and left more than 300 injured.

The typhoon pounded the island with fierce winds and torrential rains, leaving trees uprooted and triggering multiple landslides.

