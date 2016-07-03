Cruelty charges for man who leaped and rode on the back of swimming moose

After a year-long investigation, two men have been charged under the Canadian Wildlife Act for a cruel stunt uploaded to social media.

The unknown man can be seen standing on the bow of the speedboat, preparing to leap onto the moose's back. Picture: YouTube/Wolftracker TV

The YouTube clip uploaded in June last year showed one man leaping from a speedboat onto the back of a moose who was wadding in shallow water at Tuchodi Lakes in British Columbia.

In the video, a man wearing only shorts, can be seen egging his mates on to edge the boat closer to the animal, before he launches into the air and lands on the animal back.

The man can be seen proudly celebrating the landing, with one arm in the air, while his mates can be heard laughing hysterically from the boat.

“I’ve never seen something more awesome,” one of the friends says of the stupid act.

The man who was recorded jumping onto the animal, along with one his friends, have been charged with harassing wildlife, attempting to capture wildlife and hunting big game, and are due to appear in court on August 8.

Their identities have not been publicly released.