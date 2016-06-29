Terror twins used knife, cleaver, to stab whole family who tried to stop them joining ISIS

Saudi Arabian twins allegedly stabbed their mother to death and seriously injured the rest of their family who tried to stop them joining ISIS.

Khalid and Saleh Al Areeni, 20, allegedly killed their mother after stabbing her multiple times as she was trying to stop them flee Saudi Arabia to join ISIS. Picture: YouTube/Alshammary

When the woman learned her 20-year-old sons planned to leave the country to join the Islamic State in combat zones, she was killed trying to intervene.

Khalid and Saleh Al Areeni, 20, also severely injured their father and older brother in the confrontation at their home in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, before stealing a car and fleeing.

It is believed the woman told her sons she would report them to police if they left to join the terror group, according to RT news.

"The security authorities received a call at 1:12am on Friday about an utterly heinous crime committed by Khalid and Saleh Al Areeni,” a spokesperson for the Saudi Arabian interior ministry said in a statement:

Investigations revealed the twins used a cleaver and sharp knives they brought from outside and stabbed their mother, 67, father, 73, and brother Sulaiman, 22, in their home.

The pair “lured” their mother into a storeroom at the family home and stabbed her “several times”.

"Then, they went to the father and treacherously stabbed him before chasing their brother and stabbing him as well.

"The mother died on the spot and the father and brother were critically injured and were taken to a hospital."

The brothers were later arrested 100 kilometres away, in the city of Delm, the Gulf News reported.