Secret Service officer: ‘Clinton's White House was like a brothel'

Former US President Bill Clinton had an affair with former Vice President Walter Mondale’s daughter and at least two other ‘mistresses’ in the White House, a Secret Service officer has claimed in a new book.

Gary J. Byrne spills the sordid details of President Clinton’s rendezvous in his tell-all publication he claims to have witnessed while guarding the Oval Office.

Byrne revealed he walked in on Clinton and E! Network host Eleanor Mondale “in a compromising position, that is, making out on the Map Room table,” at Christmas time, during his presidency.

Ms Mondale, who died in 2011 of brain cancer at age 51, maintained she and the President were “just friends,” The New York Post revealed.

“I stood guard, a pistol at my hip, outside the Oval Office, the last barrier before anyone saw Bill Clinton,” Byrne wrote in his book Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience With Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate.

Byrne’s book, out June 28, also claims how he tried to stop the Lewinsky affair, by having the intern transferred to work for Hillary Clinton.

The uniformed officer said the president granted Ms Lewinsky access to the White House for hook ups around the start of 1996, and even issued her a secret direct phone number to the Oval Office.

“We wondered how he got any work done and joked that he would have been better at running a brothel in a red-light district than the White House,” Byrne wrote.

Also revealed is Ms Lewinsky’s jealousy that the president had another mistress.

Byrne said the intern was “p****d off” on December 6, 1997 when she arrived at the White House to meet Clinton but was denied entry and made to wait at the security office while the president finished his hook up with Ms Mondale.

“The president is still with another appointment,” Clinton’s secretary Betty Currie told the gate officer, who passed on the message to Ms Lewinsky.

“You have to wait,” the officer told Ms Lewinsky, Byrne heard from a colleague. He said it was clear to everyone the president was “screwing with Eleanor in the Oval Office”.

“He’s with his other piece of a**. Wait till he’s finished,” the officer told Ms Lewinsky.

Ms Lewinsky lashed out at the guard, telling him: “What’s he want with her when he has this?”

Byrne alleges there were other women in addition to Ms Lewinsky and Ms Mondale.

She tells how a long-serving senior chief petty officer named Nel often found semen-stained towels and lipstick marks around the study and other rooms of the White House.

Byrne deduced the lipstick matched that of a “West Wing receptionist”.

He tells how the White House was run like a “brothel”, and believed Hillary Clinton knew of the affairs.

The Secret Service officer said he had the “nerve-racking” responsibility of maintaining marital peace and keeping the mistresses from the First Lady.

Byrne told the New York Post it was now time to come clean because “these people were, frankly, so goddamn unprofessional”.