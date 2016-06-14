Lone wolves in FBI sights

FBI agents had Omar Mateen on their radar for years, and long suspected him of jihadist sympathies. But they could never build a case against the man who would go on to conduct the worst mass shooting in US history.

The horrific assault highlights the challenges law enforcement face in preventing "lone wolf" attackers, an urgent concern for authorities now that Islamic State-inspired jihadists -- many radicalized through the Internet -- are targeting the United States.

Mateen, a 29-year-old American of Afghan descent, died in a gunfight with police after the shooting rampage early Sunday at Orlando's Pulse nightclub that left 49 dead.

The terror of the weekend mass shooting has been accentuated by social media video and photos posted by victims.

A snapchat video by one of Mateen's 49 victims shows how the gunman turned a summer night out in Florida into the worst US shooting in.

Amanda Alvear's last Snapchat video post begins with a shot of her on the dance floor of an Orlando nightclub surrounded by friends. It ends with gunshots ringing out over the music.

Alvear, 25, was identified by police on Monday as one of the 49 people killed by a gunman at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in the worst mass shooting in US history.

Alvear's friend Mercedez Flores, 26, who worked for Target, was also on the list of the 46 named victims released so far by the Orlando Police Department.

Mateen pledged allegiance to IS during the attack -- albeit in a jumbled 911 message in which he also vowed support for the Al-Nusra Front, which is battling IS in Syria.

The Orlando attack came six months after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, where a man and wife opened fire on a Christmas party killing 14 people. The radicalized Muslim couple are believed to have been inspired, if not directed, by the Islamic State group.

White House hopeful Hillary Clinton vowed Monday to set up a team dedicated to detecting and preventing "lone-wolf" attacks.

But experts said such cases raise tough questions about privacy and security, and show just how hard it is to stop radicals who act alone.

The FBI admits it previously investigated the 29-year-old Mateen after he made inflammatory comments to co-workers -- but cleared him of extremist ties.

FBI chief James Comey vowed Monday to "look hard at our own work" to see whether there is something they should have done differently.

"So far, the honest answer is, I don't think so."

'Free society'

Steve Pomerantz, a former assistant director and counterterrorism chief for the FBI, said the agency likely has interviewed "thousands" of people who visit extremist websites or have raised other red flags. But such behavior is not necessarily illegal.

"As long as I don't cross the line of fundraising for them or recruiting for them, it's not against the law, so what do you do about that? Do you wiretap that guy, and if so for how long? Do you follow him?" Pomerantz told AFP.

"The amount of manpower it would take to do that is beyond the realm of reality."

"Unless they've actually gone over that line, there are a limited number of things in a free society that you can do about that."

Mateen's case is a potent illustration.

The FBI first became aware of him in May 2013 when he was flagged for making comments to colleagues that suggested terror ties.

"We attempted to determine whether he was a possible terrorist, something we do in hundreds of cases all across the country," Comey told a news conference.

The FBI's Miami office opened a preliminary investigation: introducing sources to him, recording conversations with him, following him, reviewing his communication records, and searching government files.

Interviewed twice, Mateen told agents he made the incendiary comments in anger because he thought his co-workers were teasing him as a Muslim.

After 10 months, the investigation was closed.

Agents questioned him again the following year over his connection to Moner Mohammad Abusalha, a fellow Floridian who conducted a suicide bombing in Syria.

The two attended the same mosque but again, the probe turned up no ties of any consequence, Comey said.

'Increasing number' of attacks

In the light of the challenges of identifying such "lone wolves," observers say responsibility for thwarting them starts with the people who know them.

"For a large majority of offenders in mass-casualty and active-threat situations, others were aware of the grievances that later turned into terrorist plots or active shooting situations," said Michael Masters, senior vice president at the New York-based Soufan Group intelligence consultancy.

Local cops need to improve outreach with local communities and filter reports of suspicious activity up to state and federal authorities, he suggests.

"Unfortunately, I think we are going to see an increasing number of these (attacks), which is why that emphasis on trying to identify individuals and take proactive stances against them is going to be particularly critical at the next stage," Masters told AFP.

Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump has made a similar point -- but alarmed critics by singling out the Muslim community, accusing it of failing to report potential terrorists in its midst.

The Democrat Clinton trained her fire meanwhile on the ready availability of guns, which compounds the threat from radicalized individuals: Mateen legally purchased the guns used in the Orlando attack, even though he was once included on a terror screening database.

She reiterated her call for a ban on assault weapons, saying: "It's essential that we stop terrorists from getting the tools they need to carry out the attack."

Social media tributes to the victims of the massacre have flowed, with J.K. Rowling among those to express her grief.

The author mentioned a man with a tangential connection to her Harry Potter works.

"Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal," Rowling posted on Twitter.

"He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando"

Who was the gunman ?

Law enforcement identified the gunman, who died in a shootout with police, as Omar Mateen, 29.

A US citizen, Mateen was born to Afghan parents in New York and resided in Port St Lucie, Florida, about two hours south of Orlando by car.

The FBI said it had previously investigated -- and cleared -- Mateen after he made inflammatory terror-related comments to co-workers and for suspected ties to an American suicide bomber.

Mateen made three 911 calls during Sunday's massacre and told the dispatcher he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, according to FBI Director James Comey.

The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, calling Mateen "one of the soldiers of the caliphate."

But US investigators are still piecing together his motives, as he also claimed solidarity with the Boston bombers and a Florida man who carried out a suicide bombing in Syria for the Al-Nusra Front, which is in conflict with the IS group.

Comey said those facts added "a little bit to the confusion about his motives."

Law enforcement recovered a handgun, an AR-15 assault rifle and an unknown number of additional rounds from Mateen.

The gunman sprayed the club with bullets and took hostages in a three-hour standoff that ended when police stormed the venue.

Police chief John Mina said the authorities made that decision because they feared "further loss of life was imminent" among those still trapped in the venue.

What was his target?

Pulse is a popular club known on the Orlando LGBT party scene for its drag shows. It is not known exactly how many people were inside at the time of the attack, but the club was packed with Saturday night revelers who came to watch a drag queen contest on a special Latin night.

Co-founded by a woman whose brother died in 1991 after battling HIV, the nightclub described itself as "more than 'just another gay club.'"

Barbara Poma and a friend opened the club in 2004 to keep her brother's spirit alive, naming it in honor of his heartbeat.

It has become a flagship establishment for the LGBT community in Florida and further afield, and forms part of a vibrant activist scene that aims to promote awareness of gay rights.

Was this an anti-gay hate crime?

US President Barack Obama called the massacre "an act of terror and an act of hate."

The suspect's father told NBC News his son may have been motivated by homophobia and not by extremism.

Seddique Mateen recalled a recent incident in downtown Miami when his son became angry after witnessing a gay couple embracing.

The suspect's ex-wife, who divorced him in 2011, told reporters he had been violently abusive to her and was not especially religious.

The Pulse attack coincided with Gay Pride month in the United States, with festive marches and events held across the country, including in Orlando last week and into the weekend.

Who are the victims?

THE VICTIMS

The authorities say they have identified 48 of the 49 victims.

As of Monday afternoon, 47 names have been released. Most of the victims were men ranging in age from 19 to 50, with many in their 20s and 30s.

Officials are publicly identifying victims only after their families have been notified.

Based on their names, most of the victims appeared to be of Hispanic heritage.



Other threats?

Police in the Los Angeles area on Sunday arrested a man who said he planned to attend the city's Gay Pride parade and was found with multiple weapons, ammunition and bomb-making materials in his car.

Police initially said he had expressed intent to "harm" those at the parade.

Later, they said investigators were trying to establish his intentions and that he had not referred to doing any harm, just to attending the event.

There was no known connection between 20-year-old James Howell and Mateen, authorities said.