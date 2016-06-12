'You're going to have to shoot me' man says before launching at cop in US airport

A US policeman has shot a man who charged the officer after vandalising a woman's car outside a Texas airport, prompting a temporary shutdown.

Travellerss wait in line at Dallas Love Field airport on Friday, after a police officer shot and injured a man involved in a domestic disturbance outside a baggage claim. Picture: AP/Jae S Lee

On Friday, a domestic disturbance at Dallas Love Field, US, spun wildly out of control and ended with a police officer firing several shots at a man outside the terminal.

A dramatic video captures the moment five shots were fired, followed by a volley of several more.

Shouts of "get down" were heard and an officer with a pistol could be seen.

It was over in minutes, but the repercussions lasted hours.

Dallas police said the suspect, Shawn Diamond, 29, the father of the woman's children, told the officer, "You're going to have to shoot me."

Diamond, who had a rock in each hand, later made a "quick approach directly at the officer" and the policeman fired his handgun, striking Diamond, the police description said.

When Diamond got up, still holding one rock, the officer opened fire on him again several times, police said.

Diamond was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Vision of the woman's car showed broken windows and numerous dents but police said she was not hurt. She had driven Diamond to the airport so he could fly home to the East Coast, police said.

When the shots rang out, some frightened travellers at the nearby security checkpoint rushed past screeners and toward the safety of the terminal, Dallas assistant police chief Randy Blankenbaker told reporters.

"The airport decided to pull everyone back out of the secure area and recheck them for security purposes," he said.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) then ordered the terminal to be evacuated, and departing flights were stopped for a time.

At least eight inbound flights operated by Southwest Airlines and one by Virgin America were diverted to other airports from El Paso to St Louis, according to the tracking service flightaware.com.

This created massive lines and the incident led to problems with flight schedules at the airport where budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co controls 18 of Love Field's 20 airport gates.

Southwest temporarily grounded its flights at the airport for about two hours, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Bryan Armstrong, a witness, told CNN the man who was shot had a rock in his hand and police ordered him to drop it as he walked towards them.

The officer who opened fire will be placed on administrative leave, under department policy for an investigation into the shooting, police said.

Richard Bloom, an aviation-security expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said the terrorism threat makes law enforcement officers at airports more security-conscious, but they are trained to handle many other situations.

That training varies widely, he said — some departments give lectures, but the better approach is to practice in role-playing simulations. Whether in an airport or anywhere else, domestic disturbances are among the most dangerous situations for police because they may be dealing with enraged and irrational people.

Dallas police Sgt Mike Beattie, who is stationed at Love Field, said airport police receive special training every two years in spotting suspicious-looking travellers and working in crowds. He did not detail the training.

Mike Boyd, a Colorado-based consultant who advises airports, was sympathetic to Friday's officer.

"At an airport if you see something crazy going on in this day and age, maybe it's better to overreact than underreact," he said.

Love Field has one major checkpoint used by all passengers at 20 gates for flights on Southwest, Virgin and Delta Air Lines. Nearby Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has several checkpoints spread across five terminals.

"Any kind of a disturbance like that is going to affect the airport, especially at an older airport like Love Field," Boyd said. "That's just one of the vulnerabilities we're going to have to live with."

By late Friday afternoon, nearly 100 flights at Love Field had been delayed, representing a higher percentage of delays than at busier airports including DFW, Los Angeles International and Boston.

Even under the best circumstances, some of the nation's busiest airports have seen lines longer than two hours at security checkpoints this year. Airlines, lawmakers and passengers have pressured TSA to speed people through the checkpoints more quickly.

The TSA has moved screeners around and reduced lines in the past two weeks, but July and early August will be a better test of the agency's ability to handle crowds.