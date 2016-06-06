News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe (clone 39684111)
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged over sexual assault of a child

Shocking video shows whale beaching itself at Spanish animal park

Yahoo7 News /

This is the shocking moment a killer whale is filmed trying to beach herself while she was supposed to be performing tricks at an animal park, in Spain's Canary Islands.

Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
1:31

Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Sea Ice Across North Atlantic
3:00

Stunning Drone Footage Shows Sea Ice Across North Atlantic
Russia should not be acting like a victim, US says
0:52

Russia should not be acting like a victim, US says
Saudi to join FTSE emerging index, attract billions
1:55

Saudi to join FTSE emerging index, attract billions
Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
0:53

Killer Whale Attacks Sea Lion Near Hornby Island
0311_0700_nat_whale
0:27

Baby whale rescued
0311_sun_whale
0:48

Baby Beluga whale rescued
0302_1800_nsw_nho
0:35

At least 55 killed during European storms
Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
3:06

Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
4:38

Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record
I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
1:10

I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
10 books that made amazing films
2:04

10 books that made amazing films
 

Disturbed visitors to the tourist park at Loro Parque, in Spain's Canary Islands, who filmed Morgan the orca beaching herself on a concrete slab next to her tank, say the animal was trying to commit suicide.

The video shows Morhan slumped at the side of the pool, motionless, after a show.

Disturbing footage shows killer whale Morgan beaching herself at a Spanish water park. Picture: Dolphin Project

While wild orcas remain constantly moving even while sleeping, Morgan only flopped up and down slightly, during the 10 minutes she was seen beached before the visitors were asked to move on.


Beaching can cause whales to crush their internal organs and muscles, given their mass.

Most park visitors were oblivious to the gravity of Morgan’s actions – some stopped to take selfies in front of the enclosure, while others walked on.

Animal rights organisation The Dolphin Project said Morgan’s behavior could not be explained, The Daily Mail reported.

The video comes weeks after the same whale was recorded in a small pool repeatedly banging her head against a metal gate. Picture: Dolphin Project

“Sadly, Morgan was still out of the water by the time the videographers had to leave,” the group said.

The Tenerife park, has recently come under attack by animal rights activists for its treatment of whales in captivity - all six of which are owned by SeaWorld.

The recent beaching footage surfaced only weeks after the same whale was recorded in a small pool repeatedly banging her head against a metal gate at the tourist park, in an a attempt to free herself.

But the park, which has a controversial history with its killer whales, insisted that behavior in the video depicts normal activity.

'The video published by the Dolphin Project on its website is a new attempt at manipulation through exaggeration and dramatisation of a completely normal situation in which there is no problem for the animals,” a Loro Parque spokesperson said in a statement.

Wildlife vet with PETA, Heather Rally, told The Dodo: “Every single orca that I observed [at Loro Parque] had significant wearing on their teeth, specifically on the lower mandible,” she said.

“They start chewing on their tanks. There's boredom there as a factor, and there's also stress... as soon as they start doing that they start to traumatize their teeth."

Back To Top