American officer body slams youth in aggressive struggle

Footage has surfaced of an American police officer slamming a youth into the concrete after he allegedly resisted arrest and became violent.

After resisting arrest the youth puts the officer in a head lock before the officer slams the young man onto the concrete then cuffs him. Picture: Liveleak/ilikekake

The confronting video clip shows the officer and the youth wrestling against a brick wall.

Moments later, he puts the cop in a headlock and the pair continues to struggle until the officer breaks free and flips the young man.

The youth’s legs topple over the officer’s shoulders before he is body slammed onto the concrete with an alarming thud.

Laying helpless on the floor, the young man moans and cries out for his mother while the officer holds him down and handcuffs him.

The video surfaced on LiveLeak on Saturday stating the boy's mother captioned the video saying: "When am done you mf going to no not to f*** with my kids. will b at my lawyer office in the morning".

The clip has been viewed more than 92,000 times, with many people supporting the officer’s actions, particularly after the young man put him in a headlock.

“The dude should never have tried to put officer in to a headlock. That took things to a whole new level,” one user said.

Another wrote: “Just a guess but when he put the officer in a headlock, the situation shifted from resisting arrest to assault on a police officer.”

“The officer would likely have been in hot water had he body slammed the suspect initially but, after the suspect shifted into assault mode, he lost any opportunity to claim brutality against the officer.”

A third said: “That was a bit much dropping him on his head like that but still deserved.”

Another commented: “It amazes me that these people that fight with cops think there's going to be any other outcome. Your gonna get your a** beat by one if not more officers, plus a felony assault. Why even try it.”