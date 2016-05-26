WARNING, DISTRESSING FOOTAGE: ‘Fight-Club’ style brawls between UK prison inmates have found their way online, after being illegally filmed on banned mobile phones.

Prisoners film 'Fight-Club' style brawls on smuggled phones to share on Facebook

Police have condemned the violent videos that were reportedly uploaded to a secret channel set up on Facebook, which shows clips of sparring matches.

Footage shows inmates screaming in pain and violent assaults, however there seemed to be no intervention by prison guards.

All the videos were reportedly filmed in prisons across England and Wales and the Prison Officer’s Association has demanded urgent action be taken.

One of the videos shows a near naked prisoner dancing for his ‘fix of spice’, synthetic marijuana banned in prisons.

POA General Secretary Steve Gillan told local media that he was sickened by the videos.

Mobiles are banned in prisons because of security concerns and fears they could be used to contact victims and organise crime.

In the past phones have been used to organise escape plots, intimidate witnesses and smuggle drugs.

The Mirror reports that in 2014, 9745 mobile phones were seized in UK prisons.

Inmates are also banned for accessing social media accounts.

News break – May 26