EgyptAir flight MS804: the missing passengers and crew

As the search for wreckage of the missing passenger jet continues, some of the names and stories of the 56 passengers and 10 crewmembers have begun to emerge.

On the flight out of France's Charles De Gaulle Airport en route to Cairo there were 30 Egyptians, 15 French nationals and two Iraqis.

Flight attendant Samar Ezz Eldin, 27. Source: Facebook

There were also single passengers from Algeria, Belgium, Canada, Chad, Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Sudan, according to the airline.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed one dual Australian-UK citizen was aboard the jet.

Frenchman Pierre Heslouin. Source: Le Parisien

The only British national on the flight was Richard Osman, 40, who had recently welcomed his second daughter into the world with his French wife.

Mr Osman was heading to Egypt for work, his brother Alastair told ITV.

"I still can't take it in, I got a call from our sister first thing this morning and I'm still in shock," he said.


Pascal Hess. Source: Le Dépêche

Frenchman Pascal Hess almost missed the flight after misplacing his passport, according to French newspaper Le Dépêche.

"He has not slept for three days, until someone found it in the street," a friend told the newspaper.

Mr Hess was heading to Egypt for a 10-day holiday around the Red Sea, but the friend said he seemed reluctant to leave after getting back his passport.

"It is crazy but he hesitated to leave," they told the newspaper.

The director of Procter and Gamble in Amiens, Ahmed Helal, is among the missing, confirmed by his employer.

Ahmed Helal. Source: LinkedIn/Facebook

A French family of two adults and two children are also reported to be aboard, as well as 74-year-old Frenchman Pierre Heslouin, Le Parisien reports.

A student from Chad who had been studying in France was among those aboard, the Associated Press reports.

Kuwait News Agency reported citizen Abdulmohsen al-Muteiri had also boarded the flight, a professor heading for a conference who also served as senior financial administrator for the nation's investment authority.

Flight captain Mohamed Said Aly Aly Shakeer. Source: Facebook

Mohamed Ahmed Mamdouh Ahmed Assem. Source: Facebook

EgyptAir confirmed the flight captain was 36-year-old Mohamed Said Aly Aly Shakeer who had 6,275 flying hours, including 2,101 flying hours on an Airbus 320, the same model as flight MS804.

Co-pilot Mohamed Ahmed Mamdouh Ahmed Assem, 24, had 2,766 flying hours, NBC reports.

The New York Times reported an Egyptian interior ministry official said the pilots had "no known political affiliations" and had passed periodical background checks.

The five members of the flight attendant crew have been named as Mervat Zaki Zakri Mohamed, Atef Lutfy Abdel Lateef Amin, Samir Ezzedin Safwat Youssef, Haitham Mostafa Azz al Hameed Al Azzizi and Yara Hani Farag Tawfiq.

There was also a three-person security team on board, identified by EgyptAir as Mohamed Ahmed Abd al Razak Abd al Kareem, Ahmed Mohamed Magdy Ahmad and Mohamed Abdel Monim Al Ghoneimy al Kyal.

The search for the missing flight continues across the Mediterranean Sea with several nations contributing resources and transport. All aboard are assumed dead.

