News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

'You've been called a lot worse': Trump's bizarre apology to Kelly

Yahoo7 News /

Donald Trump has apologised to news anchor Megyn Kelly in a bizarre truce interview following the pair's public bitter feud.

0322_1800_SYD-Zuck
1:39

Facebook apologises for breach for 50 million accounts
Biden says he would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women
0:47

Biden says he would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women
Key figures in Facebook data breach storm speak out
1:52

Key figures in Facebook data breach storm speak out
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0309_1130_nat_trump
2:01

President Donald Trump invited to North Korea
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
Report claims Russia influenced Trump's rejection of Romney as secretary of state
1:30

Report claims Russia influenced Trump's rejection of Romney as secretary of state
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
Trump's chief of staff admits errors in ex-aide's scandal
1:31

Trump's chief of staff admits errors in ex-aide's scandal
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall
1:12

Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall
Rick Gates pleads guilty in Russia probe
0:32

Rick Gates pleads guilty in Russia probe
 

With the White House coming closer to his grasp, the presumptive Republican nominee sat down to bury the hatchet with Kelly after months of feuding in person, online and through the media.

Donald Trump explains to Megyn Kelly how he wants to win. Source: Fox News

"When I'm wounded, I fight back hard," Trump said in the interview that aired Tuesday, defending his brash and belittling language.

Trump infamously suggested Kelly – host of her own current affairs talk show on the conservative Fox News channel – took a harsh, targeted line with him during a debate because she was menstruating.

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her – wherever," Trump told CNN after the debate, with journalists writing for Time, CNN, The Washington Post, the UK's Telegraph and countless Twitter users all drawing the conclusion he was implying Kelly was on her period.



Amid accusations the real estate billionaire was a misogynist and xenophobe, Trump sought détente with Kelly, one of the most powerful women in media and one of his only critics on the otherwise supine news channel.

In the sit-down Trump told his warming adversary he took the hard line with his words because he wanted to win, even though his behaviour was not polite or "presidential".


Trump and Kelly became fierce enemies during the debate. Source: Fox News

"If I were soft, if I were presidential… in a way it's a bad word, because there’s nothing wrong with being presidential, but if I had not fought back in the way I fought back, I don't think I would have been successful,” Trump said, suggesting his language was all tit-for-tat.

"I respond pretty strongly, but in just about all cases, I've been responding to what they did to me."

Trump did admit he "could have done certain things differently".

Kelly confronts Trump about calling her a 'bimbo'. Source: 7 News

"I could have maybe used different language in a couple of instances," Trump said.

When Kelly confronted Trump about calling her a "bimbo" he first suggested it was only a retweet, which Kelly pointed out retweeted "many times".

"Ooo. OK. Did I say that? Excuse me," Trump charmed, offering somewhat of an apology to Kelly who seemed abashed and gushing.

Trump charms Kelly with his sort-of apology. Source: 7 News

"Over your life, Megyn, you've been called a lot worse. It's a modern form of fighting back."

Kelly tried to deflect attention way from herself since the interview, saying it was not about her but the message communicated to young girls.

As recently as March Fox News called out the brash billionaire for having a "sick obsession" with their glamorous marquee star.



"Donald Trump's vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly and his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land," Fox News said in a statement, accusing Trump of an "endless barrage of crude and sexist verbal assaults" against her.

By the end of the interview it seemed as though hostilities had thawed, with Trump saying "I like out relationship now".

With AFP.

Back To Top