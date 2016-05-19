'You've been called a lot worse': Trump's bizarre apology to Kelly

Donald Trump has apologised to news anchor Megyn Kelly in a bizarre truce interview following the pair's public bitter feud.

With the White House coming closer to his grasp, the presumptive Republican nominee sat down to bury the hatchet with Kelly after months of feuding in person, online and through the media.

"When I'm wounded, I fight back hard," Trump said in the interview that aired Tuesday, defending his brash and belittling language.

Trump infamously suggested Kelly – host of her own current affairs talk show on the conservative Fox News channel – took a harsh, targeted line with him during a debate because she was menstruating.

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her – wherever," Trump told CNN after the debate, with journalists writing for Time, CNN, The Washington Post, the UK's Telegraph and countless Twitter users all drawing the conclusion he was implying Kelly was on her period.

Mr. Trump: There. Is. No. Excuse. — Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) August 8, 2015

Amid accusations the real estate billionaire was a misogynist and xenophobe, Trump sought détente with Kelly, one of the most powerful women in media and one of his only critics on the otherwise supine news channel.

In the sit-down Trump told his warming adversary he took the hard line with his words because he wanted to win, even though his behaviour was not polite or "presidential".

"If I were soft, if I were presidential… in a way it's a bad word, because there’s nothing wrong with being presidential, but if I had not fought back in the way I fought back, I don't think I would have been successful,” Trump said, suggesting his language was all tit-for-tat.

"I respond pretty strongly, but in just about all cases, I've been responding to what they did to me."

Trump did admit he "could have done certain things differently".

"I could have maybe used different language in a couple of instances," Trump said.

When Kelly confronted Trump about calling her a "bimbo" he first suggested it was only a retweet, which Kelly pointed out retweeted "many times".

"Ooo. OK. Did I say that? Excuse me," Trump charmed, offering somewhat of an apology to Kelly who seemed abashed and gushing.

"Over your life, Megyn, you've been called a lot worse. It's a modern form of fighting back."

Kelly tried to deflect attention way from herself since the interview, saying it was not about her but the message communicated to young girls.

As recently as March Fox News called out the brash billionaire for having a "sick obsession" with their glamorous marquee star.

"Donald Trump's vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly and his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land," Fox News said in a statement, accusing Trump of an "endless barrage of crude and sexist verbal assaults" against her.

By the end of the interview it seemed as though hostilities had thawed, with Trump saying "I like out relationship now".

