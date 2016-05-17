News

Transformation of boy to man: selfie a day for eight years

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A Canadian man has chronicled his adolescence, by taking a selfie every day for the past eight years.

Canadian man documents transformation of boy to manhood by taking selfie everyday for over eight years

Canadian man documents transformation of boy to manhood by taking selfie everyday for over eight years

Hugo Cornellier, 20, has taken a photo of himself every day since he was 12 years old, documenting the remarkable transformation of boy to man and revealing bizarre fashion trends over the years.

Hugo Cornellier, from Canada, has taken a photo of himself every day since he was 12 years old. Photo: YouTube/HugoCornellier

Mr Cornellier uploaded a timelapse video of the photos to his YouTube channel last week and it has already had close to one million views.

In the video Mr Cornellier can be seen using the same expression.

His face slowly moves to and from the camera showcasing a wide-variety of hairstyles including shaggy hair, shaved hair and mohawks while sporting different beard lengths and goatees.

Hugo Cornellier uses the same expression to focus more on his ageing process rather his emotions on that particular day. Photo: YouTube/HugoCornellier

Hugo Cornellier showcases a wide variety of facial hair and hairstyles. Photo: YouTube/HugoCornellier

Mr Cornellier studies computer science at Concordia University and became fascinated with the idea after his father bought him a camera with a time-lapse mode.

“It all started because my dad bought a time-lapse camera. I’d seen similar videos but I realised no one had done it to document their teenage years,” he told ‘’Mail Online’’.

Hugo became fascinated with the idea after his father bought him a camera with a time-lapse mode. Photo: YouTube/HugoCornellier

Mr Cornellier said he has only missed 70 days and his next project is believed to be when he hits the 10-year mark.

"The project is now everything I want it to be. See y'all at the 10 year mark," Mr Cornellier wrote on YouTube.

"This is an on-going project! I will never stop taking pics(sic)."


