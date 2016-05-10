Confronting video shows toddler struggling to float after falling head-first into pool

Keyboard worriers have shamed a mother whose video of her six-month-old plunging head-first into a pool has gone viral.

The confronting two-minute video uploaded to Facebook by user Dov on May 2, shows a happy baby girl in a yellow dress sitting on the steps of a pool in Florida, US.

She is lured further into the water by an adult holding a brightly coloured sandal before she topples over head first.

Instead of rushing to the infant’s aid, the adults watch on as the little girl initially struggles, but manages to roll onto her back and peek her face out if the water while floating.

One of the adults can be heard saying, "Good girl, good girl,” as the baby gains control of her body and continues to float confidently.

The two-minute video, captioned: "So hard to watch but every kid should learn this young,” has been viewed 760,000 times and received 12,723 shares.

Many Facebook viewers agreed the video was “hard to watch” and the mother’s parenting tactic received a divided sentiment from those praised her for teaching her daughter to float, and others who thought it was cruel.

“This baby has obviously gone through infant safety self rescue classes. To pass they need to not only be able to back float like this child but also do it fully clothed in jackets and boots. I don't see this as cruel,” one wrote.

Another said: “Id rather have comfort knowing my kid could last a few minutes rather then drown the minute they get in pool.”

“GOOD JOB BABY!!!” commented another. “This baby isn't struggling, she's SURVIVING! I applaud her parents and hope that every parent would enroll their child in survival swimming.”

However not everyone was supportive.

“That made my stomach in knots just watching. I don't care how safe or what classes the parents put the baby in. No way,” wrote another viewer.

“I think that it is great to teach your child at a young age on how to float, but this video was reckless and dangerous,” another commented.

The baby’s mother Keri Morrison, 39, has become an advocate for infant swimming safety after her son Jake died when he fell off a dock and drowned in November 2013.

She started the Live Like Jake Foundation with her husband to raise awareness of infant drowning prevention and provide swim lesson scholarships to families who cannot afford them.

She told the New York Daily News infants are taught to roll back and float, rather than “swim”.

Ms Morrison’s eldest daughter Julia, aged two-and-a-half, took the infant swimming classes before her first birthday and now “swims like a fish and loves the water” according to her mother.

“As a parent your number one job is to protect your child, to do everything that you can to keep them safe and I failed my son when I did not put him in these lessons,” she said.

“That eats me up, every minute of every day — that I could have potentially saved his life.”

