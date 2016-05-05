Man charged after forcing teen son into sparring session for skipping class

A father from Virginia, US, has been charged after forcing his teenage son to lace up his boxing gloves and endure a bloody beating as a form of punishment, which he recorded and streamed online.

The man, the New York Post identified as Travis Sellers, broadcast the harrowing stream on Facebook Live for the world to witness.

Before the violent assault began, Sellers addresses the camera, saying the point of the sparring session was “two-fold… discipline for not following my directions, secondly for teaching him how to defend himself”.

He says his son skipped class and walked out on teachers without calling and letting him know where he was.

“Gunna cut up at school, this is what you gotta deal with coming home,” Sellers tells the teen before the beating begins.

The boy, believed to be 17-years-old, appears defenseless against his heavy-set father who continues to lay blow after blow to the teen’s head and face, leaving him a bloody mess.

“Come on, stop acting stupid,” the man can be heard yelling when his son fails to put up a fight.

After about two minutes of blows, Sellers orders his son to clean himself up, and he can be seen washing his face in the background while sobbing.

“Don’t be cryin’. You don’t be cryin’ when you’re talking s*** to them teachers and being disrespectful. No you don’t,” he tells the boy.

Visibly traumatised from the battering, his son is forced to show his face to the camera while whimpering and mopping up his bleeding nose, with his white T-shirt covered in blood.

Sellers then addresses the camera telling the audience “that’s how you discipline a teenager”.

The video’s caption reads: “Blessings come in all forms and mines came in the form of a great young man to have as a son. I feel I would be the worst disappointment to him if I didn’t do my best to deter him from choices in life that I have seen lead to destruction. The world now has given us platforms to reach out and show your efforts. A lot of people were hurt by this video. And that was not the purpose. I did it to show what has been working for ME.”

Sellers has been charged with domestic assault and battery charges released on $US5,000 bond, news website Rollingout reported.

The shocking video has caused many Facebook users to support the man’s teaching his son a lesson, saying they don’t see the problem in a parent disciplining a child, while many brand the act child abuse.

