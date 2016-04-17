Daredevil plummets from 17th floor and lives to share the terrifying video

A gut-wrenching video has emerged of a climber's miraculous survival after plummeting from the ledge of a 17th floor hotel.

Daredevil falls from a 17th floor ledge and survives. Source: YouTube Epinerein

YouTuber EpinereinEpinerein, known as Joseph, sustained a broken arm, shoulder, and spinal injuries after he slipped nine metres from a rope and landed on scaffolding, flat on his back.

The result was lucky for the thrill-seeker, whop could have been killed in the fall.

Joseph awoke several hours after the mad stunt "to a pain tenfold of what it was initially".

"Risking your life for fame or adrenaline rush is just shallow," he posted to social media after the fall.

Joseph tried to rest on a small ledge on the side of the 17-storey Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

The intense footage shows he isn't strong enough to hold himself up, and begins to slip down the rope while he struggles to catch his breath.

With every ounce of strength remaining, the climber tries to hold on, before his grip gives out and he plummets onto scaffolding below.

As the video goes black Joseph can be heard heard asking his climbing buddy Kalen: "Did that even f****** happen?"

"Yeah, dude, you just kicked me in the face. That was a perfect landing though, like right on your back," he tells Joseph.

He miraculously walked away from the unbelievable ordeal and went home to rest, before realising the magnitude of his injuries and went to hospital for treatment.

In a post accompanying the YouTube video, Joseph said his low endurance meant "this is probably the last sport I should be engaging in".

"Now you see why I discourage people from climbing structures in dangerous settings.

"It is very lucky that I am able to live freely without any permanent injuries from the accident. Risking your life for fame or adrenaline rush is just shallow," he wrote.

"This was one of the turning points of my life that helped me to assess my reasons for what I do.

"Just like with video games, if you are trying for achievements and high scores, you may feel the jolt, but you will feel empty once its all over."

Joseph was arrested for free climbing, according to his social media account.

His other YouTube videos show him scaling Trump Tower in Vancouver, rooftops and cranes.

