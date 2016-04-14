News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Big alligator eats little alligator for dinner

Yahoo7 News /

There is no such thing as a good neighbour when you’re an alligator.

Former British Olympic skier set a world record
2:27

Former British Olympic skier set a world record
0331_1800_wa_marrow
1:52

World-wide search underway to help boy get bone marrow transplant
Nestle's Milkybar targets healthy sweet spot with designer sugar
1:17

Nestle's Milkybar targets healthy sweet spot with designer sugar
Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0:46

Aid trucks bound for eastern Ghouta stripped of some medical supplies
0302_1800_nsw_nho
0:35

At least 55 killed during European storms
Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
3:06

Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
1:47

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
1:10

I ain’t afraid of no Pokemon: Ghostbusters goes AR
All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
1:35

All-in-one wallet card to spell end of individual credit card?
Mobile World: the Huawei phone that can drive a car
1:38

Mobile World: the Huawei phone that can drive a car
Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
1:51

Social media and 5G in focus at Mobile World Congress
0226_sun_smartphone
3:47

Samsung launches new Galaxy S9 in Barcelona
 

Sightseers at a nature reserve in the US caught nature’s fury in full view on April 10 when they witnessed a giant alligator cannibalising a smaller and far less fortunate park resident with violent enthusiasm.

Debbie Germer Suttle captured the ferocious sight on video and posted it to a Facebook page filled with images from the Circle B Bar Reserve in Florida.


In the video the big alligator, estimated to be about three metres long, thrashes its victim about as it struggles to swallow it whole.

Experts say it is not unusual for alligators to turn fellow alligators into dinner.

According to some estimates, young alligators are about a 1 in 16 chance of being eaten by older members of the species.


Related videos

Back To Top