Big alligator eats little alligator for dinner

There is no such thing as a good neighbour when you’re an alligator.

Sightseers at a nature reserve in the US caught nature’s fury in full view on April 10 when they witnessed a giant alligator cannibalising a smaller and far less fortunate park resident with violent enthusiasm.

Debbie Germer Suttle captured the ferocious sight on video and posted it to a Facebook page filled with images from the Circle B Bar Reserve in Florida.

In the video the big alligator, estimated to be about three metres long, thrashes its victim about as it struggles to swallow it whole.

Experts say it is not unusual for alligators to turn fellow alligators into dinner.

According to some estimates, young alligators are about a 1 in 16 chance of being eaten by older members of the species.

